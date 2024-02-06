Getting past the junk, eating healthier

By Rennie Phillips
Marge and I were in Sikeston, Missouri, so we went to a local grocery store to pick up some squash. We walked around and looked at a good amount of the merchandise. Then we drove to Cape to eat at a Cajun restaurant, and while we were in Cape we stopped at a store to get a prescription. We walked around the store and looked at the merchandise there as well.
The difference was almost profound. The one store had snacks, but many were healthy. There were lots of vegetables and fruits for a small store. The other store was almost the polar opposite. There were aisles and aisles of snacks and sugar-filled drinks. The vegetables and fruits were in a corner. You couldn't get out of the store without walking past shelves of candy and candy-filled snacks.
If I wasn't a diabetic, I'd have walked out of the one store with some candy bars, potato chips and who knows what else. We left the store with some cat food, a litter scoop for the cats and a couple of bananas. (My two bananas cost us 11 cents.)
The store with the healthier food was totally different. We left with about two pounds of zucchini and yellow squash, rice cakes, pistachios and a couple more healthy snacks. It was fun shopping there. Marge had picked up some yellow and orange peppers there last week. Colored peppers like that are just awesome.
I don't know about you, but half the battle for me when trying to eat healthier is not being tempted. If there are unhealthy snacks sitting on the counter as well as healthy ones, I can almost guarantee the unhealthy ones will be sweeter and might even taste better. During the summer I don't have a problem. There are veggies to eat, which to me taste every bit as good as sweet snacks and such. One just can't hardly beat a good cucumber or a ripe tomato.
What bugs me is the fact that we, as consumers, are being tempted to buy junk as we walk around in the store, and especially as we walk out. I realize stores are in the business of selling, but shouldn't there be a little consideration for the health of the consumer? Shouldn't all of us be concerned with the welfare of our neighbors?
There are hundreds of ads on TV about how you can buy a vehicle for little, if any, down and low monthly payments. Then there are ads that claim you can save literally thousands if you buy this certain vehicle at this certain time. We are being tempted to buy on the claim of saving, when in fact most of us will owe thousands of dollars. Many car loans are for 72 months, and some for 84 months. That means we will have a vehicle payment for the next six or seven years. But where is the responsibility to help the consumer to buy responsibly?
Last week I stopped at a fast-food joint and got one of their specials. The person waiting on me asked whether I wanted to make it big or even bigger for a few cents more. One is tempted to go ahead and make it as big as one can, and I would imagine many go ahead and make it bigger. It's kind of like going to a restaurant where there is a food bar. It always seems if I get the food bar, I am tempted to eat way too much. There is one exception. We go to one restaurant where they have a food bar, but it is mostly for making a salad. It's probably one of my favorites places to eat.
Probably the first step is becoming aware we are being played or used. The best way to shop is to make a list, and then buy what's on the list. Notice where all the tempting snacks are located or the coolers of soda. Many are on the end caps of the check out lanes.
I'd recommend shopping places where the food tends to be healthier. Some stores have snacks literally all over the store. Others have them located in specific places. Watch when you go shopping next time.
Do we really need the humongous fries or the huge drink? Instead of a soda filled with sugar, why not go for a water or unsweetened tea? Instead of sugar in your coffee or tea, why not get some honey?
For many, the goal is to lose weight, which is a great goal. But for me, the goal should be to eat healthier. One of my goals is to have a vegetable with every meal -- at least one veggie. The only meal I don't always have a vegetable is breakfast, and if there are leftover veggies, I'll have them at breakfast as well. Have some kind of fruit every day; it can be apples or bananas or even tomatoes. Limit eating at the fast-food joints, especially those that specialize in burgers and fries. Pick up a sandwich at places that use real veggies. Cut down on the number of sodas you drink. The one thing that has helped our family the most is the insulated metal cups. They will keep water or tea cold forever if you use them. Add a little lemon or lime, if you so desire.
The goal is to shop, eat and live healthier.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.