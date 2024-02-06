Getting past the junk, eating healthier

There are hundreds of ads on TV about how you can buy a vehicle for little, if any, down and low monthly payments. Then there are ads that claim you can save literally thousands if you buy this certain vehicle at this certain time. We are being tempted to buy on the claim of saving, when in fact most of us will owe thousands of dollars. Many car loans are for 72 months, and some for 84 months. That means we will have a vehicle payment for the next six or seven years. But where is the responsibility to help the consumer to buy responsibly?

Last week I stopped at a fast-food joint and got one of their specials. The person waiting on me asked whether I wanted to make it big or even bigger for a few cents more. One is tempted to go ahead and make it as big as one can, and I would imagine many go ahead and make it bigger. It's kind of like going to a restaurant where there is a food bar. It always seems if I get the food bar, I am tempted to eat way too much. There is one exception. We go to one restaurant where they have a food bar, but it is mostly for making a salad. It's probably one of my favorites places to eat.

Probably the first step is becoming aware we are being played or used. The best way to shop is to make a list, and then buy what's on the list. Notice where all the tempting snacks are located or the coolers of soda. Many are on the end caps of the check out lanes.

I'd recommend shopping places where the food tends to be healthier. Some stores have snacks literally all over the store. Others have them located in specific places. Watch when you go shopping next time.

Do we really need the humongous fries or the huge drink? Instead of a soda filled with sugar, why not go for a water or unsweetened tea? Instead of sugar in your coffee or tea, why not get some honey?

For many, the goal is to lose weight, which is a great goal. But for me, the goal should be to eat healthier. One of my goals is to have a vegetable with every meal -- at least one veggie. The only meal I don't always have a vegetable is breakfast, and if there are leftover veggies, I'll have them at breakfast as well. Have some kind of fruit every day; it can be apples or bananas or even tomatoes. Limit eating at the fast-food joints, especially those that specialize in burgers and fries. Pick up a sandwich at places that use real veggies. Cut down on the number of sodas you drink. The one thing that has helped our family the most is the insulated metal cups. They will keep water or tea cold forever if you use them. Add a little lemon or lime, if you so desire.

The goal is to shop, eat and live healthier.