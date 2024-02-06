Getting old isn't fun

There are a few things in life that pretty much all of us have to go through: We have to be born, and we have to die. The length of time in between can be real short, or it can stretch on for a century plus a few years. I think the average lifespan in the U.S. is somewhere in the 70s. Some have a shorter lifespan because of accidents or sickness. Sometimes we shorten our lives or the lives of our friends by our poor choices and bad habits. When we start out, we are totally dependent on others for our existence. We depend on them for food and shelter and safety and on and on.

Somewhere in our teen years, we fly the coup and rely on ourselves. Oh, there are times when we lean on others, but normally we are independent. This is pretty much true for many decades. There are times when injuries or sickness render us dependent on others, but as a general rule we are self-reliant. But as we age, we go the other way. Little by little we begin to rely on our kids or friends or helping organizations or even the government for help.

Up to a few years ago, Marge and I could do about anything we wanted. This has slowly dwindled. We have a small shed that is just beginning to leak and needs a new roof. Even 10 years ago that would have been a snap. I'm thinking about getting the materials and calling our boys for help. Normally, we cut and haul our own firewood. I thought about having a wood-cutting weekend, where we call in the boys and cut and split firewood. Our garden is considerably smaller this year, and plans are that next year's will be miniscule in comparison. It isn't that we are sick or broken down, its just old age creeping up on us both.