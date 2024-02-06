A month or so ago I wished a good friend of mine and a classmate a happy birthday. I figured Jim was probably 70, so I asked if he was. Jim isn't much on Facebook or emails and such, so his wife later posted that Jim thanked me for the well wishes. Jim also said he was surprised that he was still alive and had actually made it to 70. I had thought the same thing. I feel very fortunate to have made it to 70 as well. I don't want to kick the bucket, but I do feel fortunate.

Getting old just seems to happen. When young, all we want was to get older, whether it be 16 to drive or 16 to have a legal beer in Colorado. And before we knew it, 16 was here and we were graduating and heading to college, or at least some of us. At the time Vietnam was going on so we all signed up for the draft. I think I drew something like 312 or something. It was college for me. Got married in 1972 and along came a couple boys. Off to college again to graduate and then to my first job as a pastor in Scott City. And we've been here for something like 34 years or so. Hard to believe it's been that long but it has. And here I am sitting on 70 years old. Hard to believe.

I've had a good life. Have two boys who are workers and are successful. I'm proud of them. Have grandchildren, and they are awesome as are most grandchildren. Smart doesn't describe them at all. Brilliant sounds better, but then I'm a grandfather.

All I'd heard was that the older years were the golden years of life, and in many ways this is true. Maybe once or twice a month, I set my alarm just in case I don't wake up. Most of the time I don't have to be anywhere so can pretty much decide over my morning coffee what the day holds. And if the day doesn't sound like a work day, then we can take the day off and play. Once in a while we drop everything and head to the winery for a bottle of wine, a reuben and a panini and some pickles. Love pickles. Love those pickles that used to be in the big jars in the old beer joints. Wish we had a recipe for them.

A slow day for us now is to get a brisket and a good roast out and put on the pellet smoker. Takes pretty much all day to get it done and smoked right. Smokers are slow, so there is no hurry in them. I smoked one of each the other day and seasoned it with garlic salt, a Greek seasoning and some strawberries. Mmm, good! It was a good day!

But for some the older years are fraught with problems and sickness. For most of us those young years are pretty healthy years. We can do what we want and are able to do so. Back when we first got married, we could drive all night and still be ready for the day. Now we drive half a day, and we're ready for a room and rest. Almost all of my life I'd been pretty healthy and able to do about anything I wanted. Along came middle age, and it seemed like I kind of started to slide downhill healthwise. I think this is common for many going into their 60s and 70s and 80s.