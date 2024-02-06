Getting old

By Rennie Phillips

All of us have experienced the death of a loved one in some way or another. My grandpa passed away unexpectedly when an artery busted inside him. His wife, my grandma, lived to be in her 90s before she seemed to die of old age. Not sure why she died but guess it was just old age. My dad passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. Mom died of complications from old age and other things. And I've lost cousins and aunts and uncles and on and on. As I get older there are more kinfolk on the other side of death than on this side of life.

There are times when death seems so unfair. When a young person dies we say it's unfair. We've lost young adults in this area from RV accidents or even hunting related accidents. Some have died from car wrecks and such. Some have even committed suicide. Now and then someone will die from some type of sickness like cancer or such. Really sad when this occurs.

But there are times when life is unfair. When I watch a baby or young child who has some type of cancer it seems like life is very unfair. It's bad enough when an older person gets cancer or some serious life threatening disease but it's horrible when a young person or child gets the same disease. Doesn't seem fair. But it still happens and life goes on.

Marge's sister passed away a couple months ago at the age of 59. Didn't seem fair. Rhonda had spent her life helping family and friends even when it was hurting herself. Then my brother's wife passed away as well. I believe Linda was 67. Way too young. Both Rhonda and Linda had worked their lives and were at the place they could retire and travel and enjoy themselves. Didn't happen though. One thing we don't know is the date we will die. Should make us all want to get our eternity passport stamped and ready.

Many of us travel into old age with most of our faculties working. We have aches and pains and physical problems but for the most part we are fortunate. When I get up in the morning it takes a couple of cups of coffee to get my one hip to working. Doesn't hurt bad enough to take pain meds so I am fortunate. Years ago I threw my left elbow out pitching papers for one of our boys. But it's never been bad enough to get it fixed. Hurt my left shoulder doing something years ago. Probably rotator cuff but still not bad enough to get it fixed. So most of us can take some aspirin or Aleve or ibuprofen and it works fairly well. Many of us can still drive and live at home.