Getting it in writing

Now in those days, a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be enrolled. This was the first enrollment made when Quirinius was governor of Syria. All went to enroll themselves, everyone to his own city. Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, to David's city, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and family of David -- to enroll himself with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him as his wife, being pregnant. While they were there, the day had come for her to give birth. She gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him in bands of cloth and laid him in a feeding trough, because there was no room for them in the inn.

We take documents seriously.

In buying property, closing paperwork with the force of law makes a purchase legal.

In paying taxes, a form -- either submitted via U.S. mail or digitally -- tells Internal Revenue Service bureaucrats whether we have done our financial duty as citizens.

In getting married, a license is filed with the county to formalize the union of two people.

We could go for many column inches citing other examples of the importance of documentation but the point is made.

Documents rule our world now just as they did two millennia ago.

In Jesus' day, a document -- a government decree -- compelled Joseph to go to Bethlehem. His wife Mary, about to give birth, went with him and the greatest birth story in human history unfolded in what is now Palestinian territory -- the site of so much of the world's trauma in late 2023.

An ancient scrap of parchment laid the groundwork for the life of the One who came to save, the One whom the prophets foretold, the One whom Isaiah called the Prince of Peace and the One in whose name millions gather each Sunday.

Friends, we've got it in writing.

I wish you a blessed Christmas season.