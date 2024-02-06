Getting down and dirty

Jason Owens is looking to start some engines and fill a void in Southeast Missouri with his dirt and mud multipurpose facility, Missouri Dirt Motorsports.

A Cape Girardeau native, Owens has had a deep love for racing from a young age.

"My dad raced cars ever since I was a young kid, and my older brother and I kind of grew up in racing," Owens said. "I always had a passion for it and worked on dirt cars and sprint cars, which took me into NASCAR racing."

Owens went to Florida at the end of 1999 and worked for a NASCAR Busch Grand National team as a jack man on the pit crew and as a mechanic. He worked there for three years until he had to come home with a knee injury in 2001.

After settling in the area and seeing several of the local race tracks close in places like Zalma and Bloomfield, Missouri, Owens and his fellow racers were left without a place to compete.

Eric Enderle of Scott City straps into his truck, Mud Slinger, for the mud-bog event Aug. 19 at Missouri Dirt Motorsports in Sikeston. Fred Lynch

"We'd been looking for a place to race and been traveling to other states and going to Illinois, Kentucky and Mississippi, and we'd been traveling 200 to 300 miles to go race one way, and I figured it was time to put a facility in around here and get it going," Owens said.

Thus, Missouri Dirt Motorsports was born.

Just off Interstate 55 in Sikeston, Missouri, the facility is meant to accommodate an array of activities, from dirt and mud racing to truck and tractor pulls and demolition derbies.

Owens leased the property in October and since has been working to make the track operational and ready for guest racers. And with the help of friend Jim Mosely and Owens' mother, Shiela, the trio has worked persistently to make the track functional and keep the business organized.

"[My mother's] done a wonderful job. You know how a mom is, they'll do anything for you to make sure things are right, and she does that for darn sure," Owens said.