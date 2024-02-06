Getting close to gardening

Back when I was a kid, we didn't go to town all that often. Mom and Dad went to Arthur (a town of about 150 to 200) weekly to deliver eggs and cream. We maybe went to Ogallala (a town of maybe 5,000) every two weeks or so. Most of the time we spend out on Mom and Dad's ranch. Dad raised Hereford cattle and hand-milked from say 10 to 20 milk cows. Mom and Dad both were raised in the country so both of them were totally country. Dad loved to garden and Mom helped Dad. Mom loved to cook and can.

Here are a few things that are a fun way to get to gardening. I like to take a small sweet potato and suspend it in a cup of water. I usually take three tooth picks so it is just off the bottom of the cup. Give it a couple weeks and you will see little buds breaking out on the sweet potato. Wait until these get 4 or 5 inches long and then you can break them off right against the sweet potato. These you can plant directly in the ground, or you can put it about half way in another cup of water and wait for roots to develop. When the ground is warm and frost danger is over, plant them. I'd make sure they are about 2 feet apart. Come this fall there will be several pounds of sweet potatoes there.

Another thing I loved when we were kids was chives. I'm not sure what Mom helped us plant them in, but I'll bet cottage cheese containers would work. Once the chives came up, we'd clip the tops and put them on potatoes. Sometimes they would be baked potatoes and other times mashed potatoes. Another cool idea was to take that ball out of an avocado and partly submerge them. I'm not sure what we did with them other than to just look at them.

Mom and Dad always found a spot for some sweet peas. We never had very many and virtually none made it to the house. I know we'd pick them and squirt them in our mouth with our thumb out in the garden. I know there are kinds where one can eat the pods, but we never raised them. We always raised and ate the kind you can shell. Just thinking of fresh raw peas makes my mouth water.

This time of the year Dad would be putting the single plow on one of his C International tractors to plow in some potatoes. Dad would make a couple passes to start and then we'd plant potatoes. Dad would cut them up with his pocket knife into pieces with at least two eyes. Dad would show us how far apart and how deep. Once we got the row planted he'd plow a certain number of furrows and then we'd plant the next row of potatoes. Dad used an old International Cub tractor with cultivators on it so the rows had to be a certain width. By the time we got done, we were played out. The first row or two was fun, but from then on it was work. Mom and Dad raised enough potatoes for Grandpa and Grandma. They lived 5 or 6 miles north of us.