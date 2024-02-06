Getting back to the nightly dinner routine

As children are starting back to school, I fondly remember back to when our children were going to school and trying to think about getting into a new routine and back to having planned suppers prepared for them. I was blessed with children who would eat anything and were not picky eaters at all, but I know other children are not so adventurous when it comes to food.
I came across the Betty Crocker recipe site, Kids' Most Requested Dinners, and I thought I would share some of the recipes with you. If you have younger children, these recipes might help get them jump-started to try new recipes or delight them by having some of them prepared in smaller portions.
There are many recipes here today, so be sure to finish reading the entire column online. You won't want to miss any of these kid-friendly recipes.
Everything you love about the iconic Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie is packed into these mini dinners made in your muffin tin. Serve these up with everyone's burger fixings and reap the reward of clean plates.
Burger Mixture:
Baking Mixture:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.
In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Cool 5 minutes; stir in Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and cheese.
In medium bowl, stir baking mixture ingredients with whisk or fork until blended. Spoon 1 scant tablespoon baking mixture into each muffin cup. Top with about 1/4 cup burger mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon baking mixture onto burger mixture in each muffin cup.
Bake about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, and muffin tops are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. With thin knife, loosen sides of muffins from pan; remove from pan and place top side up on cooling rack. Cool 10 minutes longer, and serve with garnishes.
Note: Savory Impossibly Easy Pies can be covered and refrigerated up to 24 hours before baking. You may need to bake a bit longer than the recipe directs since you'll be starting with a cold pie. Watch carefully for doneness.
Serve mac and cheese cups up when you've got extra kids around the dinner table. But don't be surprised that they are a hit among all ages. They've got all the flavor of your favorite scratch mac and cheese with a crispy, bread crumb topping in one easy to eat package.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place foil muffin liner in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups. Spray liners with cooking spray. Cook macaroni as directed on package; drain, and set aside.
Meanwhile, in 4-quart saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add flour, salt and pepper; cook and beat with whisk 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Slowly beat in milk. Heat just to boiling, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese. Stir in macaroni. Divide mixture evenly among cups.
In medium microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 2 tablespoons butter uncovered on high setting 60 to 90 seconds or until melted. Stir in bread crumbs and parsley. Spoon on top of mixture in cups. Gently press.
Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until bread crumb mixture is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Note: Make them your own! Experiment with different cheeses and herbs, such as shredded Mexican 4-cheese blend and cilantro or shredded Italian blend and basil.
These reheat beautifully in the microwave, but don't forget to remove the foil liners first!
Make your own calzone with this cheesy and easy weeknight recipe. While the recipe calls for supreme pizza ingredients, it's just as easy to customize your calzones according to your children's tastes. Just don't skip the last step of coating the outside with melted butter and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink. Using slotted spoon, transfer to small bowl.
Add bell pepper, onion and mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened and browned. Stir in garlic and pepper flakes; remove from heat. Stir in sauce and sausage.
Unroll crusts on work surface. Cut each crust into 4 wedge-shaped pieces, making 8 wedges.
Spread 2 rounded tablespoons sausage mixture on half of each crust wedge in triangle shape, leaving 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese over filling in each pocket. Fold unfilled sides of wedges over filling. With fork, press edges to seal. Carefully transfer to large ungreased cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.
Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
Note: Serve with additional warmed pizza sauce, if desired. Bulk sausage often comes in links--if using links, remove casing and discard before browning.
Baked in a muffin tin, these meatloaves are quick to cook and easy to eat, especially as leftovers the next day. Even better, these minis have a mashed potato topping, so you can pack an entire meal into each cup, which makes this 40-minute recipe a perfect solution to weeknight dinner.
For the potatoes:
For the meatloaf mixture:
For the sauce:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place foil baking cup in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups.
In 2-quart saucepan, make potatoes as directed on pouch. Set aside.
In large bowl, mix meatloaf mixture ingredients. Press about 3 tablespoons meat mixture in each muffin cup.
In small bowl, mix all sauce ingredients except parsley. Spread about 2 teaspoons sauce over meatloaf mixture in each muffin cup. Place potato mixture in decorating bag fitted with #847 or desired tip. Pipe potatoes on cupcakes, or spread potatoes with a butter knife.
Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted in center of cupcake reads 160 degrees. Sprinkle with parsley; serve immediately.
Note: Skip the homemade sauce and just use, ketchup or barbecue sauce.
Skip the potato piping and just spoon the potatoes over the sauce.
Make sure to use extra-lean ground beef so there is less fat in foil baking cups after baking.
These mini dippers are a kid-friendly addition to any buffet or dinner table. Buttery biscuits get stuffed with a mixture of chicken, Alfredo sauce, and broccoli and rolled in a crunchy coating of Parmesan and bread crumbs. Serve these with a side of your kiddo's favorite dipping sauce.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously spray 16 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, mix chicken, broccoli and 1/2 cup of the Alfredo sauce. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Separate each biscuit into 2 layers. Press each biscuit into 3 1/2-inch round.
Place a heaping tablespoon of the chicken mixture and 1 mozzarella cube in center of each dough round. Gently stretch dough up and around chicken mixture and cheese, bringing to top, and pinching firmly to seal. (Biscuits will be full.)
In small microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on high power for 20 to 30 seconds or until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and garlic powder; mix well. Roll each biscuit in mixture, lightly pressing mixture into dough, and place pinched side down in muffin cup. With sharp knife, poke top of each biscuit two times to vent. Bake 19 to 24 minutes or until golden brown and biscuits are no longer doughy in center.
In small microwavable bowl, add remaining pasta sauce. Cover; microwave on high 60 to 90 seconds, stirring halfway through, until heated through. Serve warm biscuits with warm sauce for dipping. Garnish with parsley.
Note: Poking tops of biscuits will help steam escape during baking. Some of the cheesy filling may bubble out of the top during baking.
Deli rotisserie chicken works great in this recipe, as does leftover, cooked chicken.
Here's how to get out of a dinner jam! All you need are a few Tex-Mex staples, like flour tortillas and salsa, plus shredded cheese and chicken. In 25 minutes, you can turn these basics into a melty and satisfying dinner to feed a family of four.
Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. In small bowl, mix chicken and salsa.
Spray 1 side of 1 tortilla with cooking spray; place sprayed side down on work surface. Layer with one-fourth of the chicken mixture and 1/2 cup of the cheese. Top with another tortilla; spray top of tortilla with cooking spray.
Cook in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, carefully turning after 2 minutes, until golden brown. Repeat with remaining tortillas, chicken mixture and cheese. To serve, cut quesadillas into wedges. Serve with sour cream and, if desired, additional salsa.
Make gooey quesadillas in a large flat skillet or on a pancake griddle. Be sure that the surface is non-stick so the quesadillas come off easily.
Serve with not only the sour cream, but additional salsa, salsa verde or guacamole.
If you can't find the refrigerated seasoned chicken, substitute 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-size pieces.
If you have them on hand, sprinkle 1 tablespoon each chopped tomato, green onion, and ripe olives on the cheese and chicken before cooking.
This easy spin on an empanada is off to a quick start, thanks to prepared pie crust. A stuffing of ground beef, refried beans, taco seasoning and melty cheese packs a hearty punch, so you can feed eight, or gift yourself with enough leftovers for later in the week.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Stir about 1 minute or until mixed well. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in refried beans and cheese cubes.
On surface sprinkled lightly with flour, roll each crust into 12-inch circle. Using 4-inch round cutter, cut each crust into 7 circles for a total of 14 circles. Reroll remaining dough scraps to cut 2 more circles for a total of 16. Discard any remaining scraps.
Top 8 of the circles each with about 1/4 cup beef mixture, flattening mixture slightly and leaving at least 1/4 inch around edges of circles. Moisten edges of dough with water, and top with another dough circle, stretching dough slightly to fit; press edges with fork to seal. Pierce top of each with fork to vent.
Place at least 1-inch apart on ungreased large cookie sheet. Bake 21 to 24 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with remaining ingredients.
Top remaining refried beans with shredded cheese; heat and enjoy as a side with your taco pockets!
Adding 1 to 2 teaspoons diced jalapeÃ±o chiles to your filling will give your taco pockets a nice spicy kick.
Make everyone happy with this mashup of two family-favorite dinners. It's simple enough, just toss together your spaghetti and pizza toppings to make a freeform pie on a baking sheet. Then serve it up hot and watch it disappear.
Crust:
Toppings:
1 cup mozzarella cheese (4 ounce)
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 15x10x1-inch pan.
Cook spaghetti in large pot as directed on package. Drain, and quickly rinse spaghetti and pot with cool water.
In small bowl, beat milk, eggs and salts with whisk. Add to spaghetti, along with 1 cup Cheddar cheese and 1 cup mozzarella cheese; stir to combine. Pour onto pan; spread evenly. Bake 15 minutes.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Top with Toppings. Bake at 350 degrees 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Serve immediately.
You can change up the flavor profile by using ground beef instead of pepperoni or adding any veggie of your choice.
Leftovers can be reheated in a 350 degrees oven 10 to 15 minutes.
This spin on a state fair favorite is a hearty meal that'll feed your whole family. Throw it together with basic ingredients, like ground beef, hot dogs and tomato sauce and let the slow cooker do the rest. You'll be surprised at how easily this goes down, especially when you serve it alongside toppings like ketchup, mustard and pickle relish.
Spray 6-quart oval slow cooker with cooking spray. Cut hot dogs in half lengthwise, then into 1-inch pieces; set aside. Shred enough of the cheese to get 1/2 cup; cover and refrigerate for later. Cut remaining cheese into 1-inch cubes.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is no longer pink; drain.
Stir in hot dogs, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, 3 teaspoons of the chili powder and the pepper. Heat to simmering; reduce heat to medium, and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbling and slightly thickened. Remove from heat; transfer mixture to slow cooker. Stir in cheese cubes until well mixed. Cover to keep warm.
Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 6 pieces, and transfer to large, resealable food-storage plastic bag. In small bowl, mix melted butter, onion powder and remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder. Pour butter mixture on top of biscuit pieces; seal bag, and shake to evenly coat. Place biscuits in single layer on top of beef mixture in slow cooker.
Cover top of insert with large kitchen towel. Place lid on top of towel. (This will prevent condensation from dripping onto biscuits during cooking.) Cook on low heat setting 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until biscuits are done. Insert knife into center of casserole to test if biscuits are fully baked; outer edge of casserole will be deep golden brown.
Sprinkle with reserved shredded Cheddar cheese. Return lid to slow cooker; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve warm.
This casserole is great served with a ketchup and mustard drizzle or topped with a mixture of chopped sweet onion, red onion or sliced green onions. Add some spicy heat with sliced jalapeÃ±os.
Substitute pepper Jack cheese in place of the Cheddar for a chili cheese dog casserole with more spicy heat.
Love the zingy sauce and melty cheese of an enchilada? How about the hearty fillings and easy-to-eat format of a burrito? This recipe is an absolutely delicious and no-fuss way to fix up a Mexican-night meal.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In 12-inch ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef and onion; cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until brown. Drain, and return mixture to skillet. Stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Cook over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes longer or until thickened. Transfer to medium bowl. Clean out skillet; spray with cooking spray.
Place tortillas on work surface. Divide refried beans, rice and beef mixture among centers of tortillas in 4-inch long strip. Evenly top with 1 cup of the cheese. Roll up into burritos, and place seam side down in skillet. Bake 25 minutes.
Drizzle with enchilada sauce; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and burritos are heated through (165 degrees). Serve with cilantro and lime wedges.
Note: To roll burritos, fold one edge of tortilla over length of filling, tucking filling in slightly. Then fold two short edges over. Roll filled tortilla over toward remaining unfolded edge.
For a fun twist, swap 1 can (15 ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed, for the refried beans.
No one's going to complain when you serve up this cheeseburger-inspired pie. It's beefy, cheesy and easy, and comes together in a few easy steps.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray.
In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in salt. Spread in pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese.
In small bowl, stir remaining ingredients with fork or wire whisk until blended. Pour into pie plate.
Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Note: Prep and assemble the pie up to 24 hours ahead of baking. Stash covered, in the refrigerator and plan to bake it about 5 to 8 minutes longer or until knife inserted in center comes out clean since it will be chilled.
Let a straight-forward cheeseburger pie be the beginning of a diner-inspired dinner: top the pie with crumbled bacon and sliced avocado, fried onions and mushrooms, a California-style shredded lettuce and tomato, dill pickle chips, or pickled red onions! The sky's the limit.
Use a wire whisk to beat up a baking mix batter and make it lump-free--it works like a charm.
Here's one-and-done dinner for your weeknight dinner rotation. It features staple ingredients, like Yukon Gold potatoes and pork chops, but gets a big boost of Italian flavors from he addition of garlic, thyme and melted cheese.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 15x10x1-inch pan with cooking spray. Place pork chops in one half of pan.
In large bowl, mix 3/4 teaspoon of the thyme, the garlic-pepper blend and oil; lightly brush tops and sides of pork with some of the oil mixture. Add potatoes and bell pepper to remaining oil mixture in bowl; toss to coat. Spread vegetables in other half of pan.
Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is no longer pink in center. Sprinkle cheese and remaining 1/4 teaspoon thyme over pork; bake 2 to 3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Note: Pre-shredded cheese is a definite time-saving product. Look for the Italian cheese blend in the dairy case near other shredded cheese products. Depending on the manufacturer, 5 or 6 cheeses are included in the blend. Either type will work in this recipe.
Craving pizza but no time to fuss with a crust? Grab a loaf of French bread. Sliced the long way and sprinkled with tasty Mexican toppings, like ground beef, refried beans and taco seasoning, you can whip up a hearty dinner in no time at all.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with foil. Cut bread in half lengthwise, then in half crosswise. Place on cookie sheet, cut sides up. Place in oven to lightly toast, about 5 minutes.
In 6-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat until brown, stirring frequently; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water; cook until thickened.
Spread refried beans over toasted bread. Top with beef mixture, bell pepper, onion and cheese. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with lettuce and tomato.
Note: For a quick and easy dinner, cook the ground beef mixture ahead, and refrigerate. Then all you have to do at serving time is top the French bread, and bake.
Here's a recipe that proves you don't need to buy your Alfredo sauce. Homemade is not only better, it's also not hard to make. After all, this meal is ready to eat in 40 minutes, and with the chicken and peas, it's a one-and-done meal that'll fill up the whole family.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium heat until melted; add garlic. Cook and stir constantly about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add broth, pasta, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium. Cook uncovered 12 to 14 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and most of liquid is absorbed.
Stir in whipping cream and Parmesan cheese; cook over medium-high heat 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbly. Stir in chicken and frozen sweet peas; cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly heated through.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley.
Note: Leftover shredded cooked chicken may be used in place of deli rotisserie chicken.
Penne pasta may be substituted for the ziti pasta.
Keep it simple with this creamy skillet supper. Featuring a package of hot dogs, au gratin potatoes, peas and some shredded cheese, this meal relies on the simple ingredients you probably already have, and your children are sure to love. For fewer calories and less fat, use fat-free (skim milk), reduced-fat and low sodium hot dogs and reduced-fat Cheddar cheese.
Stir together potatoes, sauce mix, hot water and milk in 10-inch skillet; stir in frozen peas until separated.
Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender.
Stir in hot dogs or your chosen meat; cover and heat 3 to 4 minutes or just until hot dogs are hot. Sprinkle cheese over mixture. Cover; let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Note: Cooked or smoked sausages, such as kielbasa or ring bologna, or diced ham can be used instead of hot dogs. Simply measure out 2 cups of sausage cut into 3/4-inch slices.
Did you know that comforting and creamy Swedish meatballs could be on your dinner table in 25 minutes tonight? No joke, this skillet supper gets a quick start thanks to a box of Hamburger Helper Stroganoff and frozen meatballs, which is exactly the kind of smart shortcut we all need to make weeknight dinner possible.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until onions are tender.
Stir in water, whipping cream, Worcestershire sauce, uncooked pasta and sauce mix (from Hamburger Helper box), frozen meatballs, pepper and allspice. Heat to boiling.
Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
Note: Substitute with frozen cooked chicken meatballs, if desired.
Serve with a fresh green salad for a complete dinner.
This simple yet delicious chicken finger recipe uses buttermilk baking mix as the breader. What could be wrong with eating crispy chicken fingers and a side of creamy dip for supper?
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line cookie sheet with foil; spray with cooking spray.
Mix buttermilk baking mix, cheese, salt and paprika in 1-gallon resealable plastic food-storage bag. Dip half the chicken strips into egg; place in bag of baking mix mixture. Seal bag; shake to coat. Place chicken on cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken. Drizzle butter over chicken.
Bake 12 to 14 minutes, turning after 6 minutes with pancake turner, until no longer pink in center.
Note: Purchase chicken breasts in the freezer case. With a well-stocked freezer, you'll be ready to make this recipe quickly on weeknights.
Serve chicken fingers with garlic mashed potatoes and a mixed-greens salad.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook rice in water as directed on package.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in cheese, soup, milk and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted.
Stir in broccoli and rice. Spoon into baking dish. In small bowl, mix bread crumbs and 1 tablespoon melted butter; sprinkle over rice mixture.
Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until light brown on top and bubbly around edges.
Note: Try this super recipe as a side dish with your favorite vegetarian burgers.
Lighter Cheesy Broccoli-Rice Bake: Omit 1 tablespoon butter for cooking onion; spray skillet with cooking spray. Use reduced-fat prepared cheese product loaf, condensed 98% fat-free cream of mushroom soup and fat-free (skim) milk.
Just grab the casserole dish, add chicken, frozen vegetables, and creamy canned soup, and you've got an ultra-kid-friendly supper.
Lighten up this recipe by using low-fat and low sodium canned soup.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In ungreased 2-quart casserole, mix soup, milk, dried onion, chicken and vegetables. Arrange frozen potato nuggets over top.
Bake uncovered 40 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is melted.
Note: This casserole also tastes great when prepared with cooked ground beef instead of the chicken.
Fruit kabobs make a fun accompaniment; thread grapes with chunks of pineapple and banana on 6-inch wooden skewers.
Source: Betty Crocker's recipe site, Kids' Most Requested Dinners
www.bettycrocker.com/menus-holidays-parties/mhplibrary/recipes/kids-meal-ideas
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
