FeaturesAugust 27, 2020

Getting back to the nightly dinner routine

As children are starting back to school, I fondly remember back to when our children were going to school and trying to think about getting into a new routine and back to having planned suppers prepared for them. I was blessed with children who would eat anything and were not picky eaters at all, but I know other children are not so adventurous when it comes to food...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

As children are starting back to school, I fondly remember back to when our children were going to school and trying to think about getting into a new routine and back to having planned suppers prepared for them. I was blessed with children who would eat anything and were not picky eaters at all, but I know other children are not so adventurous when it comes to food.

I came across the Betty Crocker recipe site, Kids' Most Requested Dinners, and I thought I would share some of the recipes with you. If you have younger children, these recipes might help get them jump-started to try new recipes or delight them by having some of them prepared in smaller portions.

There are many recipes here today, so be sure to finish reading the entire column online. You won't want to miss any of these kid-friendly recipes.

Impossibly Easy Mini Cheeseburger Pies

Everything you love about the iconic Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie is packed into these mini dinners made in your muffin tin. Serve these up with everyone's burger fixings and reap the reward of clean plates.

Burger Mixture:

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)

Baking Mixture:

  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup original buttermilk baking mix
  • 2 eggs
  • Garnishes, if desired, 12 mini kosher dill pickles, 1 medium tomato, chopped
  • Ketchup and mustard

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Cool 5 minutes; stir in Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and cheese.

In medium bowl, stir baking mixture ingredients with whisk or fork until blended. Spoon 1 scant tablespoon baking mixture into each muffin cup. Top with about 1/4 cup burger mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon baking mixture onto burger mixture in each muffin cup.

Bake about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, and muffin tops are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. With thin knife, loosen sides of muffins from pan; remove from pan and place top side up on cooling rack. Cool 10 minutes longer, and serve with garnishes.

Note: Savory Impossibly Easy Pies can be covered and refrigerated up to 24 hours before baking. You may need to bake a bit longer than the recipe directs since you'll be starting with a cold pie. Watch carefully for doneness.

Muffin-Tin Mac and Cheese Cups

Serve mac and cheese cups up when you've got extra kids around the dinner table. But don't be surprised that they are a hit among all ages. They've got all the flavor of your favorite scratch mac and cheese with a crispy, bread crumb topping in one easy to eat package.

  • 1/2 pound uncooked elbow macaroni
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
  • 1/2 cup plain panko crispy bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place foil muffin liner in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups. Spray liners with cooking spray. Cook macaroni as directed on package; drain, and set aside.

Meanwhile, in 4-quart saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add flour, salt and pepper; cook and beat with whisk 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Slowly beat in milk. Heat just to boiling, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese. Stir in macaroni. Divide mixture evenly among cups.

In medium microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 2 tablespoons butter uncovered on high setting 60 to 90 seconds or until melted. Stir in bread crumbs and parsley. Spoon on top of mixture in cups. Gently press.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until bread crumb mixture is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Note: Make them your own! Experiment with different cheeses and herbs, such as shredded Mexican 4-cheese blend and cilantro or shredded Italian blend and basil.

These reheat beautifully in the microwave, but don't forget to remove the foil liners first!

Supreme Pizza Pie Pockets

Make your own calzone with this cheesy and easy weeknight recipe. While the recipe calls for supreme pizza ingredients, it's just as easy to customize your calzones according to your children's tastes. Just don't skip the last step of coating the outside with melted butter and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage
  • 1/4 cup diced green bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup diced onion
  • 1/4 cup diced white mushrooms
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup pizza sauce
  • 1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink. Using slotted spoon, transfer to small bowl.

Add bell pepper, onion and mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened and browned. Stir in garlic and pepper flakes; remove from heat. Stir in sauce and sausage.

Unroll crusts on work surface. Cut each crust into 4 wedge-shaped pieces, making 8 wedges.

Spread 2 rounded tablespoons sausage mixture on half of each crust wedge in triangle shape, leaving 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese over filling in each pocket. Fold unfilled sides of wedges over filling. With fork, press edges to seal. Carefully transfer to large ungreased cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Note: Serve with additional warmed pizza sauce, if desired. Bulk sausage often comes in links--if using links, remove casing and discard before browning.

Potato Topped Mini Meatloaves

Baked in a muffin tin, these meatloaves are quick to cook and easy to eat, especially as leftovers the next day. Even better, these minis have a mashed potato topping, so you can pack an entire meal into each cup, which makes this 40-minute recipe a perfect solution to weeknight dinner.

For the potatoes:

  • 1 pouch (4.7 ounce) roasted garlic and Cheddar mashed potatoes
  • Water, butter and milk called for on potato mix pouch

For the meatloaf mixture:

  • 1 pound extra-lean (90% lean) ground beef
  • 1/4 cup Italian style bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 egg

For the sauce:

  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Chopped fresh parsley, if desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place foil baking cup in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups.

In 2-quart saucepan, make potatoes as directed on pouch. Set aside.

In large bowl, mix meatloaf mixture ingredients. Press about 3 tablespoons meat mixture in each muffin cup.

In small bowl, mix all sauce ingredients except parsley. Spread about 2 teaspoons sauce over meatloaf mixture in each muffin cup. Place potato mixture in decorating bag fitted with #847 or desired tip. Pipe potatoes on cupcakes, or spread potatoes with a butter knife.

Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted in center of cupcake reads 160 degrees. Sprinkle with parsley; serve immediately.

Note: Skip the homemade sauce and just use, ketchup or barbecue sauce.

Skip the potato piping and just spoon the potatoes over the sauce.

Make sure to use extra-lean ground beef so there is less fat in foil baking cups after baking.

Muffin-Tin Chicken Alfredo Biscuit Bombs

These mini dippers are a kid-friendly addition to any buffet or dinner table. Buttery biscuits get stuffed with a mixture of chicken, Alfredo sauce, and broccoli and rolled in a crunchy coating of Parmesan and bread crumbs. Serve these with a side of your kiddo's favorite dipping sauce.

  • 1 cup chopped cooked chicken
  • 1 cup organic frozen broccoli florets (from 10-ouncez bag), thawed and cut into small pieces
  • 1 jar (15 ounce) Alfredo pasta sauce
  • 1 can (16.5 ounce) Grands! Flaky Layers refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits
  • 4 ounce block mozzarella cheese, cut into 16 cubes
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup original panko crispy bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Chopped parsley, if desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously spray 16 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, mix chicken, broccoli and 1/2 cup of the Alfredo sauce. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Separate each biscuit into 2 layers. Press each biscuit into 3 1/2-inch round.

Place a heaping tablespoon of the chicken mixture and 1 mozzarella cube in center of each dough round. Gently stretch dough up and around chicken mixture and cheese, bringing to top, and pinching firmly to seal. (Biscuits will be full.)

In small microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on high power for 20 to 30 seconds or until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and garlic powder; mix well. Roll each biscuit in mixture, lightly pressing mixture into dough, and place pinched side down in muffin cup. With sharp knife, poke top of each biscuit two times to vent. Bake 19 to 24 minutes or until golden brown and biscuits are no longer doughy in center.

In small microwavable bowl, add remaining pasta sauce. Cover; microwave on high 60 to 90 seconds, stirring halfway through, until heated through. Serve warm biscuits with warm sauce for dipping. Garnish with parsley.

Note: Poking tops of biscuits will help steam escape during baking. Some of the cheesy filling may bubble out of the top during baking.

Deli rotisserie chicken works great in this recipe, as does leftover, cooked chicken.

Quick Chicken Quesadillas

Here's how to get out of a dinner jam! All you need are a few Tex-Mex staples, like flour tortillas and salsa, plus shredded cheese and chicken. In 25 minutes, you can turn these basics into a melty and satisfying dinner to feed a family of four.

  • 6 ounce refrigerated cooked Southwest-flavor chicken breast strips (from 9- or 12-ounce package)
  • 1/2 cup Thick 'n Chunky salsa
  • 1 package (11 ounce) flour tortillas for burritos (8 inch; 8 tortillas)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups finely shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. In small bowl, mix chicken and salsa.

Spray 1 side of 1 tortilla with cooking spray; place sprayed side down on work surface. Layer with one-fourth of the chicken mixture and 1/2 cup of the cheese. Top with another tortilla; spray top of tortilla with cooking spray.

Cook in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, carefully turning after 2 minutes, until golden brown. Repeat with remaining tortillas, chicken mixture and cheese. To serve, cut quesadillas into wedges. Serve with sour cream and, if desired, additional salsa.

Make gooey quesadillas in a large flat skillet or on a pancake griddle. Be sure that the surface is non-stick so the quesadillas come off easily.

Serve with not only the sour cream, but additional salsa, salsa verde or guacamole.

If you can't find the refrigerated seasoned chicken, substitute 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-size pieces.

If you have them on hand, sprinkle 1 tablespoon each chopped tomato, green onion, and ripe olives on the cheese and chicken before cooking.

Queso Taco Pockets

This easy spin on an empanada is off to a quick start, thanks to prepared pie crust. A stuffing of ground beef, refried beans, taco seasoning and melty cheese packs a hearty punch, so you can feed eight, or gift yourself with enough leftovers for later in the week.

  • 8 ounce extra-lean (at least 90%) ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons original taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 3/4 cup traditional refried beans (from 16-ounce can)
  • 4 ounce Velveeta original cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
  • Diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, taco sauce or salsa, if desired

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Stir about 1 minute or until mixed well. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in refried beans and cheese cubes.

On surface sprinkled lightly with flour, roll each crust into 12-inch circle. Using 4-inch round cutter, cut each crust into 7 circles for a total of 14 circles. Reroll remaining dough scraps to cut 2 more circles for a total of 16. Discard any remaining scraps.

Top 8 of the circles each with about 1/4 cup beef mixture, flattening mixture slightly and leaving at least 1/4 inch around edges of circles. Moisten edges of dough with water, and top with another dough circle, stretching dough slightly to fit; press edges with fork to seal. Pierce top of each with fork to vent.

Place at least 1-inch apart on ungreased large cookie sheet. Bake 21 to 24 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with remaining ingredients.

Top remaining refried beans with shredded cheese; heat and enjoy as a side with your taco pockets!

Adding 1 to 2 teaspoons diced jalapeÃ±o chiles to your filling will give your taco pockets a nice spicy kick.

Spaghetti Pizza Bake

Make everyone happy with this mashup of two family-favorite dinners. It's simple enough, just toss together your spaghetti and pizza toppings to make a freeform pie on a baking sheet. Then serve it up hot and watch it disappear.

Crust:

  • 1 pound uncooked spaghetti
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounce)

Toppings:

  • 1 jar (25.5 ounce) classic marinara pasta sauce
  • 1 package (6 ounce) pepperoni
  • n 1 cup Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)

1 cup mozzarella cheese (4 ounce)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 15x10x1-inch pan.

Cook spaghetti in large pot as directed on package. Drain, and quickly rinse spaghetti and pot with cool water.

In small bowl, beat milk, eggs and salts with whisk. Add to spaghetti, along with 1 cup Cheddar cheese and 1 cup mozzarella cheese; stir to combine. Pour onto pan; spread evenly. Bake 15 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Top with Toppings. Bake at 350 degrees 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Serve immediately.

You can change up the flavor profile by using ground beef instead of pepperoni or adding any veggie of your choice.

Leftovers can be reheated in a 350 degrees oven 10 to 15 minutes.

Slow-Cooker Chili Cheese Dog Casserole

This spin on a state fair favorite is a hearty meal that'll feed your whole family. Throw it together with basic ingredients, like ground beef, hot dogs and tomato sauce and let the slow cooker do the rest. You'll be surprised at how easily this goes down, especially when you serve it alongside toppings like ketchup, mustard and pickle relish.

  • 1 package (10.3 ounce) beef hot dogs
  • 1 block (8 ounce) Cheddar cheese
  • 1 pound ground beef (at least 85% lean)
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 can (15 ounce) tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 can (16.3 ounce) Grands! Homestyle refrigerated Southern Style biscuits
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Spray 6-quart oval slow cooker with cooking spray. Cut hot dogs in half lengthwise, then into 1-inch pieces; set aside. Shred enough of the cheese to get 1/2 cup; cover and refrigerate for later. Cut remaining cheese into 1-inch cubes.

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is no longer pink; drain.

Stir in hot dogs, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, 3 teaspoons of the chili powder and the pepper. Heat to simmering; reduce heat to medium, and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbling and slightly thickened. Remove from heat; transfer mixture to slow cooker. Stir in cheese cubes until well mixed. Cover to keep warm.

Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into 6 pieces, and transfer to large, resealable food-storage plastic bag. In small bowl, mix melted butter, onion powder and remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder. Pour butter mixture on top of biscuit pieces; seal bag, and shake to evenly coat. Place biscuits in single layer on top of beef mixture in slow cooker.

Cover top of insert with large kitchen towel. Place lid on top of towel. (This will prevent condensation from dripping onto biscuits during cooking.) Cook on low heat setting 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until biscuits are done. Insert knife into center of casserole to test if biscuits are fully baked; outer edge of casserole will be deep golden brown.

Sprinkle with reserved shredded Cheddar cheese. Return lid to slow cooker; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve warm.

This casserole is great served with a ketchup and mustard drizzle or topped with a mixture of chopped sweet onion, red onion or sliced green onions. Add some spicy heat with sliced jalapeÃ±os.

Substitute pepper Jack cheese in place of the Cheddar for a chili cheese dog casserole with more spicy heat.

Smothered Skillet Beef Burritos

Love the zingy sauce and melty cheese of an enchilada? How about the hearty fillings and easy-to-eat format of a burrito? This recipe is an absolutely delicious and no-fuss way to fix up a Mexican-night meal.

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 pound lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1 package (1 ounce) original taco seasoning mix
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 package (11 ounce) flour tortillas for burritos (8 inch)
  • 1 cup refried beans (from 16-ounce can)
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked rice
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 ounce)
  • 1 can (10 ounce) enchilada sauce
  • Chopped fresh cilantro leaves, if desired
  • Lime wedges, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In 12-inch ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef and onion; cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until brown. Drain, and return mixture to skillet. Stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Cook over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes longer or until thickened. Transfer to medium bowl. Clean out skillet; spray with cooking spray.

Place tortillas on work surface. Divide refried beans, rice and beef mixture among centers of tortillas in 4-inch long strip. Evenly top with 1 cup of the cheese. Roll up into burritos, and place seam side down in skillet. Bake 25 minutes.

Drizzle with enchilada sauce; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted and burritos are heated through (165 degrees). Serve with cilantro and lime wedges.

Note: To roll burritos, fold one edge of tortilla over length of filling, tucking filling in slightly. Then fold two short edges over. Roll filled tortilla over toward remaining unfolded edge.

For a fun twist, swap 1 can (15 ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed, for the refried beans.

Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie

No one's going to complain when you serve up this cheeseburger-inspired pie. It's beefy, cheesy and easy, and comes together in a few easy steps.

  • 1 pound lean (at least 80%) ground beef
  • 1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)
  • 1/2 cup original buttermilk baking mix
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 eggs

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray.

In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in salt. Spread in pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese.

In small bowl, stir remaining ingredients with fork or wire whisk until blended. Pour into pie plate.

Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Note: Prep and assemble the pie up to 24 hours ahead of baking. Stash covered, in the refrigerator and plan to bake it about 5 to 8 minutes longer or until knife inserted in center comes out clean since it will be chilled.

Let a straight-forward cheeseburger pie be the beginning of a diner-inspired dinner: top the pie with crumbled bacon and sliced avocado, fried onions and mushrooms, a California-style shredded lettuce and tomato, dill pickle chips, or pickled red onions! The sky's the limit.

Use a wire whisk to beat up a baking mix batter and make it lump-free--it works like a charm.

Cheesy Italian Pork Chops with Vegetables

Here's one-and-done dinner for your weeknight dinner rotation. It features staple ingredients, like Yukon Gold potatoes and pork chops, but gets a big boost of Italian flavors from he addition of garlic, thyme and melted cheese.

  • 4 bone-in pork loin chops, 1/2 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pound)
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic-pepper blend
  • 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil
  • 3 medium unpeeled Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into bite-size strips
  • 2/3 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 15x10x1-inch pan with cooking spray. Place pork chops in one half of pan.

In large bowl, mix 3/4 teaspoon of the thyme, the garlic-pepper blend and oil; lightly brush tops and sides of pork with some of the oil mixture. Add potatoes and bell pepper to remaining oil mixture in bowl; toss to coat. Spread vegetables in other half of pan.

Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is no longer pink in center. Sprinkle cheese and remaining 1/4 teaspoon thyme over pork; bake 2 to 3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Note: Pre-shredded cheese is a definite time-saving product. Look for the Italian cheese blend in the dairy case near other shredded cheese products. Depending on the manufacturer, 5 or 6 cheeses are included in the blend. Either type will work in this recipe.

French Bread Taco Pizza

Craving pizza but no time to fuss with a crust? Grab a loaf of French bread. Sliced the long way and sprinkled with tasty Mexican toppings, like ground beef, refried beans and taco seasoning, you can whip up a hearty dinner in no time at all.

  • 1 loaf French bread
  • 1/2 pound ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 can (16 ounce) refried beans
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (6 ounce)
  • 1 cup shredded lettuce
  • 1 tomato, chopped

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with foil. Cut bread in half lengthwise, then in half crosswise. Place on cookie sheet, cut sides up. Place in oven to lightly toast, about 5 minutes.

In 6-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat until brown, stirring frequently; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water; cook until thickened.

Spread refried beans over toasted bread. Top with beef mixture, bell pepper, onion and cheese. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with lettuce and tomato.

Note: For a quick and easy dinner, cook the ground beef mixture ahead, and refrigerate. Then all you have to do at serving time is top the French bread, and bake.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Skillet

Here's a recipe that proves you don't need to buy your Alfredo sauce. Homemade is not only better, it's also not hard to make. After all, this meal is ready to eat in 40 minutes, and with the chicken and peas, it's a one-and-done meal that'll fill up the whole family.

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 3 cups chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
  • 8 ounce uncooked ziti pasta (2 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken
  • 3/4 cup frozen sweet peas
  • Chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium heat until melted; add garlic. Cook and stir constantly about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add broth, pasta, salt and pepper; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to medium. Cook uncovered 12 to 14 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and most of liquid is absorbed.

Stir in whipping cream and Parmesan cheese; cook over medium-high heat 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbly. Stir in chicken and frozen sweet peas; cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly heated through.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley.

Note: Leftover shredded cooked chicken may be used in place of deli rotisserie chicken.

Penne pasta may be substituted for the ziti pasta.

Hot Dog and Potato Dinner

Keep it simple with this creamy skillet supper. Featuring a package of hot dogs, au gratin potatoes, peas and some shredded cheese, this meal relies on the simple ingredients you probably already have, and your children are sure to love. For fewer calories and less fat, use fat-free (skim milk), reduced-fat and low sodium hot dogs and reduced-fat Cheddar cheese.

  • 1 box (4.7 ounce) au gratin potatoes
  • 2 1/3 cups hot water
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup frozen sweet peas or other frozen vegetable
  • 6 hot dogs, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (2 ounces)

Stir together potatoes, sauce mix, hot water and milk in 10-inch skillet; stir in frozen peas until separated.

Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender.

Stir in hot dogs or your chosen meat; cover and heat 3 to 4 minutes or just until hot dogs are hot. Sprinkle cheese over mixture. Cover; let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Note: Cooked or smoked sausages, such as kielbasa or ring bologna, or diced ham can be used instead of hot dogs. Simply measure out 2 cups of sausage cut into 3/4-inch slices.

Easy Swedish Meatball Skillet

Did you know that comforting and creamy Swedish meatballs could be on your dinner table in 25 minutes tonight? No joke, this skillet supper gets a quick start thanks to a box of Hamburger Helper Stroganoff and frozen meatballs, which is exactly the kind of smart shortcut we all need to make weeknight dinner possible.

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 box (6.4 ounce) Hamburger Helper Stroganoff
  • 24 frozen cooked meatballs (from 22-ounce bag)
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • Chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until onions are tender.

Stir in water, whipping cream, Worcestershire sauce, uncooked pasta and sauce mix (from Hamburger Helper box), frozen meatballs, pepper and allspice. Heat to boiling.

Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Note: Substitute with frozen cooked chicken meatballs, if desired.

Serve with a fresh green salad for a complete dinner.

Ultimate Chicken Fingers

This simple yet delicious chicken finger recipe uses buttermilk baking mix as the breader. What could be wrong with eating crispy chicken fingers and a side of creamy dip for supper?

  • 2/3 cup original buttermilk baking mix
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt or garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 3 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch strips
  • 1 egg, slightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line cookie sheet with foil; spray with cooking spray.

Mix buttermilk baking mix, cheese, salt and paprika in 1-gallon resealable plastic food-storage bag. Dip half the chicken strips into egg; place in bag of baking mix mixture. Seal bag; shake to coat. Place chicken on cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken. Drizzle butter over chicken.

Bake 12 to 14 minutes, turning after 6 minutes with pancake turner, until no longer pink in center.

Note: Purchase chicken breasts in the freezer case. With a well-stocked freezer, you'll be ready to make this recipe quickly on weeknights.

Serve chicken fingers with garlic mashed potatoes and a mixed-greens salad.

Cheesy Broccoli-Rice Bake

  • 1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
  • 1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 loaf (16 ounce box) Velveeta Original Cheese, cut into cubes
  • 1 can (10 3/4 ounce) condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, if desired
  • 2 cups fresh broccoli florets (1/2 inch)
  • 1 cup fine soft bread crumbs (about 1 1/2 slices bread)
  • 1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook rice in water as directed on package.

Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in cheese, soup, milk and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted.

Stir in broccoli and rice. Spoon into baking dish. In small bowl, mix bread crumbs and 1 tablespoon melted butter; sprinkle over rice mixture.

Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until light brown on top and bubbly around edges.

Note: Try this super recipe as a side dish with your favorite vegetarian burgers.

Lighter Cheesy Broccoli-Rice Bake: Omit 1 tablespoon butter for cooking onion; spray skillet with cooking spray. Use reduced-fat prepared cheese product loaf, condensed 98% fat-free cream of mushroom soup and fat-free (skim) milk.

Kid-Pleasing Potato Nugget Casserole

Just grab the casserole dish, add chicken, frozen vegetables, and creamy canned soup, and you've got an ultra-kid-friendly supper.

Lighten up this recipe by using low-fat and low sodium canned soup.

  • 1 can (10 3/4 ounce) condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon dried minced onion
  • 2 cups cut-up cooked chicken
  • 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (from 1-pound bag), thawed
  • 1 bag (16 ounce) frozen potato nuggets (tater tots)
  • 1/2 cup shredded American-Cheddar cheese blend (2 ounce)

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In ungreased 2-quart casserole, mix soup, milk, dried onion, chicken and vegetables. Arrange frozen potato nuggets over top.

Bake uncovered 40 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is melted.

Note: This casserole also tastes great when prepared with cooked ground beef instead of the chicken.

Fruit kabobs make a fun accompaniment; thread grapes with chunks of pineapple and banana on 6-inch wooden skewers.

Source: Betty Crocker's recipe site, Kids' Most Requested Dinners

www.bettycrocker.com/menus-holidays-parties/mhplibrary/recipes/kids-meal-ideas?utm_source=Email_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BC_08_19_2020&vcode=AQAAAAEBAQEBAQEBAQEBAQEBAQEBfBh3zEN1TwRLpT-uVcSNZBY6MFRClZWJAQ8Fu8kNFvSkVFZF2NpzYeK-Dj8Wg1o_I0VThsAz6OtNZNRIwSxUtw==&os_ehash=4CACDC34-D108-4D24-AC88-B5BD261E3E6A

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

