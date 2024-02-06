Getting back to the nightly dinner routine

As children are starting back to school, I fondly remember back to when our children were going to school and trying to think about getting into a new routine and back to having planned suppers prepared for them. I was blessed with children who would eat anything and were not picky eaters at all, but I know other children are not so adventurous when it comes to food.

I came across the Betty Crocker recipe site, Kids' Most Requested Dinners, and I thought I would share some of the recipes with you. If you have younger children, these recipes might help get them jump-started to try new recipes or delight them by having some of them prepared in smaller portions.

There are many recipes here today, so be sure to finish reading the entire column online. You won't want to miss any of these kid-friendly recipes.

Impossibly Easy Mini Cheeseburger Pies

Everything you love about the iconic Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie is packed into these mini dinners made in your muffin tin. Serve these up with everyone's burger fixings and reap the reward of clean plates.

Burger Mixture:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)

Baking Mixture:

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup original buttermilk baking mix

2 eggs

Garnishes, if desired, 12 mini kosher dill pickles, 1 medium tomato, chopped

Ketchup and mustard

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 12 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Cool 5 minutes; stir in Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and cheese.

In medium bowl, stir baking mixture ingredients with whisk or fork until blended. Spoon 1 scant tablespoon baking mixture into each muffin cup. Top with about 1/4 cup burger mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon baking mixture onto burger mixture in each muffin cup.

Bake about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, and muffin tops are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. With thin knife, loosen sides of muffins from pan; remove from pan and place top side up on cooling rack. Cool 10 minutes longer, and serve with garnishes.

Note: Savory Impossibly Easy Pies can be covered and refrigerated up to 24 hours before baking. You may need to bake a bit longer than the recipe directs since you'll be starting with a cold pie. Watch carefully for doneness.

Muffin-Tin Mac and Cheese Cups

Serve mac and cheese cups up when you've got extra kids around the dinner table. But don't be surprised that they are a hit among all ages. They've got all the flavor of your favorite scratch mac and cheese with a crispy, bread crumb topping in one easy to eat package.

1/2 pound uncooked elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup milk

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz)

1/2 cup plain panko crispy bread crumbs

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place foil muffin liner in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups. Spray liners with cooking spray. Cook macaroni as directed on package; drain, and set aside.

Meanwhile, in 4-quart saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add flour, salt and pepper; cook and beat with whisk 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Slowly beat in milk. Heat just to boiling, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese. Stir in macaroni. Divide mixture evenly among cups.

In medium microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 2 tablespoons butter uncovered on high setting 60 to 90 seconds or until melted. Stir in bread crumbs and parsley. Spoon on top of mixture in cups. Gently press.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until bread crumb mixture is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Note: Make them your own! Experiment with different cheeses and herbs, such as shredded Mexican 4-cheese blend and cilantro or shredded Italian blend and basil.

These reheat beautifully in the microwave, but don't forget to remove the foil liners first!

Supreme Pizza Pie Pockets

Make your own calzone with this cheesy and easy weeknight recipe. While the recipe calls for supreme pizza ingredients, it's just as easy to customize your calzones according to your children's tastes. Just don't skip the last step of coating the outside with melted butter and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced white mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup pizza sauce

1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)

1 tablespoon butter, melted

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink. Using slotted spoon, transfer to small bowl.

Add bell pepper, onion and mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened and browned. Stir in garlic and pepper flakes; remove from heat. Stir in sauce and sausage.

Unroll crusts on work surface. Cut each crust into 4 wedge-shaped pieces, making 8 wedges.

Spread 2 rounded tablespoons sausage mixture on half of each crust wedge in triangle shape, leaving 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese over filling in each pocket. Fold unfilled sides of wedges over filling. With fork, press edges to seal. Carefully transfer to large ungreased cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Note: Serve with additional warmed pizza sauce, if desired. Bulk sausage often comes in links--if using links, remove casing and discard before browning.

Potato Topped Mini Meatloaves

Baked in a muffin tin, these meatloaves are quick to cook and easy to eat, especially as leftovers the next day. Even better, these minis have a mashed potato topping, so you can pack an entire meal into each cup, which makes this 40-minute recipe a perfect solution to weeknight dinner.

For the potatoes:

1 pouch (4.7 ounce) roasted garlic and Cheddar mashed potatoes

Water, butter and milk called for on potato mix pouch

For the meatloaf mixture:

1 pound extra-lean (90% lean) ground beef

1/4 cup Italian style bread crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 egg

For the sauce:

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Chopped fresh parsley, if desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place foil baking cup in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups.

In 2-quart saucepan, make potatoes as directed on pouch. Set aside.

In large bowl, mix meatloaf mixture ingredients. Press about 3 tablespoons meat mixture in each muffin cup.

In small bowl, mix all sauce ingredients except parsley. Spread about 2 teaspoons sauce over meatloaf mixture in each muffin cup. Place potato mixture in decorating bag fitted with #847 or desired tip. Pipe potatoes on cupcakes, or spread potatoes with a butter knife.

Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted in center of cupcake reads 160 degrees. Sprinkle with parsley; serve immediately.

Note: Skip the homemade sauce and just use, ketchup or barbecue sauce.

Skip the potato piping and just spoon the potatoes over the sauce.

Make sure to use extra-lean ground beef so there is less fat in foil baking cups after baking.

Muffin-Tin Chicken Alfredo Biscuit Bombs

These mini dippers are a kid-friendly addition to any buffet or dinner table. Buttery biscuits get stuffed with a mixture of chicken, Alfredo sauce, and broccoli and rolled in a crunchy coating of Parmesan and bread crumbs. Serve these with a side of your kiddo's favorite dipping sauce.

1 cup chopped cooked chicken

1 cup organic frozen broccoli florets (from 10-ouncez bag), thawed and cut into small pieces

1 jar (15 ounce) Alfredo pasta sauce

1 can (16.5 ounce) Grands! Flaky Layers refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits

4 ounce block mozzarella cheese, cut into 16 cubes

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup original panko crispy bread crumbs

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Chopped parsley, if desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously spray 16 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, mix chicken, broccoli and 1/2 cup of the Alfredo sauce. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Separate each biscuit into 2 layers. Press each biscuit into 3 1/2-inch round.

Place a heaping tablespoon of the chicken mixture and 1 mozzarella cube in center of each dough round. Gently stretch dough up and around chicken mixture and cheese, bringing to top, and pinching firmly to seal. (Biscuits will be full.)

In small microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on high power for 20 to 30 seconds or until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and garlic powder; mix well. Roll each biscuit in mixture, lightly pressing mixture into dough, and place pinched side down in muffin cup. With sharp knife, poke top of each biscuit two times to vent. Bake 19 to 24 minutes or until golden brown and biscuits are no longer doughy in center.

In small microwavable bowl, add remaining pasta sauce. Cover; microwave on high 60 to 90 seconds, stirring halfway through, until heated through. Serve warm biscuits with warm sauce for dipping. Garnish with parsley.

Note: Poking tops of biscuits will help steam escape during baking. Some of the cheesy filling may bubble out of the top during baking.

Deli rotisserie chicken works great in this recipe, as does leftover, cooked chicken.

Quick Chicken Quesadillas

Here's how to get out of a dinner jam! All you need are a few Tex-Mex staples, like flour tortillas and salsa, plus shredded cheese and chicken. In 25 minutes, you can turn these basics into a melty and satisfying dinner to feed a family of four.

6 ounce refrigerated cooked Southwest-flavor chicken breast strips (from 9- or 12-ounce package)

1/2 cup Thick 'n Chunky salsa

1 package (11 ounce) flour tortillas for burritos (8 inch; 8 tortillas)

Cooking spray

2 cups finely shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8 ounces)

1/4 cup sour cream

Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. In small bowl, mix chicken and salsa.

Spray 1 side of 1 tortilla with cooking spray; place sprayed side down on work surface. Layer with one-fourth of the chicken mixture and 1/2 cup of the cheese. Top with another tortilla; spray top of tortilla with cooking spray.

Cook in 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes, carefully turning after 2 minutes, until golden brown. Repeat with remaining tortillas, chicken mixture and cheese. To serve, cut quesadillas into wedges. Serve with sour cream and, if desired, additional salsa.

Make gooey quesadillas in a large flat skillet or on a pancake griddle. Be sure that the surface is non-stick so the quesadillas come off easily.

Serve with not only the sour cream, but additional salsa, salsa verde or guacamole.

If you can't find the refrigerated seasoned chicken, substitute 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into bite-size pieces.

If you have them on hand, sprinkle 1 tablespoon each chopped tomato, green onion, and ripe olives on the cheese and chicken before cooking.

Queso Taco Pockets

This easy spin on an empanada is off to a quick start, thanks to prepared pie crust. A stuffing of ground beef, refried beans, taco seasoning and melty cheese packs a hearty punch, so you can feed eight, or gift yourself with enough leftovers for later in the week.

8 ounce extra-lean (at least 90%) ground beef

2 tablespoons original taco seasoning mix (from 1-ounce package)

2 tablespoons water

3/4 cup traditional refried beans (from 16-ounce can)

4 ounce Velveeta original cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 3/4 cup)

1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box

Diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, taco sauce or salsa, if desired

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Stir about 1 minute or until mixed well. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in refried beans and cheese cubes.

On surface sprinkled lightly with flour, roll each crust into 12-inch circle. Using 4-inch round cutter, cut each crust into 7 circles for a total of 14 circles. Reroll remaining dough scraps to cut 2 more circles for a total of 16. Discard any remaining scraps.

Top 8 of the circles each with about 1/4 cup beef mixture, flattening mixture slightly and leaving at least 1/4 inch around edges of circles. Moisten edges of dough with water, and top with another dough circle, stretching dough slightly to fit; press edges with fork to seal. Pierce top of each with fork to vent.

Place at least 1-inch apart on ungreased large cookie sheet. Bake 21 to 24 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with remaining ingredients.

Top remaining refried beans with shredded cheese; heat and enjoy as a side with your taco pockets!

Adding 1 to 2 teaspoons diced jalapeÃ±o chiles to your filling will give your taco pockets a nice spicy kick.

Spaghetti Pizza Bake

Make everyone happy with this mashup of two family-favorite dinners. It's simple enough, just toss together your spaghetti and pizza toppings to make a freeform pie on a baking sheet. Then serve it up hot and watch it disappear.

Crust:

1 pound uncooked spaghetti

2/3 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounce)

Toppings:

1 jar (25.5 ounce) classic marinara pasta sauce

1 package (6 ounce) pepperoni

n 1 cup Cheddar cheese (4 ounce)

1 cup mozzarella cheese (4 ounce)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 15x10x1-inch pan.

Cook spaghetti in large pot as directed on package. Drain, and quickly rinse spaghetti and pot with cool water.

In small bowl, beat milk, eggs and salts with whisk. Add to spaghetti, along with 1 cup Cheddar cheese and 1 cup mozzarella cheese; stir to combine. Pour onto pan; spread evenly. Bake 15 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Top with Toppings. Bake at 350 degrees 20 to 25 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Serve immediately.

You can change up the flavor profile by using ground beef instead of pepperoni or adding any veggie of your choice.

Leftovers can be reheated in a 350 degrees oven 10 to 15 minutes.