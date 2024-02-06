All sections
FeaturesFebruary 1, 2017

Getting Away: Why you should take a vacation and how to do it

Associated Press It's summer time and the living is ... not so easy for some. American workers have been taking less and less vacation over the past 15 years. A study by Project: Time Off found that in 2015, more than half of American workers left vacation time unused...

Sarah Skidmore Sell, Associated Press ~ Flourish
Stock photo
Stock photo

Associated Press

It's summer time and the living is ... not so easy for some.

American workers have been taking less and less vacation over the past 15 years. A study by Project: Time Off found that in 2015, more than half of American workers left vacation time unused.

If you are among this unlucky group, consider our tips on why you should take a break and how to do it.

Recognize the perks:

In this Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, visitors are silhouetted by the morning sun as they walk along the beach at Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay, California. American workers have been taking less and less vacation over the past 15 years. A study by Project: Time Off found that in 2015, more than half of American workers left vacation time unused. But experts say that vacation is a chance to rest your mind and your body from the demands of work.
By line / Cutline:In this Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, visitors are silhouetted by the morning sun as they walk along the beach at Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay, California. American workers have been taking less and less vacation over the past 15 years. A study by Project: Time Off found that in 2015, more than half of American workers left vacation time unused. But experts say that vacation is a chance to rest your mind and your body from the demands of work.Cutline Email/Stock:Marcio Jose Sanchez, File ~ Associated Press

Vacation is a chance to rest your mind and your body from the demands of work.

Doug Walker, manager of HR Services at Insperity said these psychological and physiological perks can help an employee feel refreshed and more inspired at work and at home.

However, he is quick to point out that a stressful vacation, such as one filled with work emails, may end up leaving a worker depleted. He suggests taking a real break that has no work duties or very limited ones, and allows for some tranquility.

"It's in stillness that life's sediment settles and the murkiness becomes clear," Walker said.

Consider the hurdle:

Cutline Email/Stock:Stock photo
Cutline Email/Stock:Stock photo

The United States is the only developed country that does not require employers to provide vacation time, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research. But workers are often entitled to days off that they simply aren't taking.

Project: Time Off found 658 million days went unused last year among those surveyed, the highest ever since the travel industry group began measuring it. Of those, 222 million days are simply lost -- they are days that cannot be rolled over, paid out or banked for any other benefit.

Employees cite a variety of reasons for forgoing vacation time -- they worry about returning to a mountain of work or feel no one else can do their job. Some cannot afford it and others simply want to show their complete dedication.

But Walker points out there are very few true emergencies at work and that in most cases someone else can handle it or a problem that arises can wait till you return. And taking a break can make you a better worker.

"It's important to remind yourself of that," Walker said.

Walk the walk:

If you are the boss, the pressure is on you to take a break.

By actually taking vacation, you signal to employees that it's OK to do so, too. Communicate with them about vacation policies and encourage them to take time off as needed.

"A company's success is all about the degree to which your employees are engaged and effective," Walker said. "If they aren't engaged because they are burnt out or they aren't effective because they are burnt out, they need a break."

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

