Getting Away: Why you should take a vacation and how to do it

Associated Press

It's summer time and the living is ... not so easy for some.

American workers have been taking less and less vacation over the past 15 years. A study by Project: Time Off found that in 2015, more than half of American workers left vacation time unused.

If you are among this unlucky group, consider our tips on why you should take a break and how to do it.

Recognize the perks:

In this Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, visitors are silhouetted by the morning sun as they walk along the beach at Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay, California.

Vacation is a chance to rest your mind and your body from the demands of work.

Doug Walker, manager of HR Services at Insperity said these psychological and physiological perks can help an employee feel refreshed and more inspired at work and at home.

However, he is quick to point out that a stressful vacation, such as one filled with work emails, may end up leaving a worker depleted. He suggests taking a real break that has no work duties or very limited ones, and allows for some tranquility.

"It's in stillness that life's sediment settles and the murkiness becomes clear," Walker said.