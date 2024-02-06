By Rennie Phillips

I was visiting with my brother in Nebraska the other day and he commented how he and his wife had gone into Arthur, Nebraska, and ate at Bunkhouse Bar & Grill. Mavis and Irwin Smith had come up from Ogallala, Nebraska, which was about 40 miles, and were also there eating. Mavis commented that she liked some of my articles. The ones she didn't care for were the gardening ones. Mavis was one of my grade-school teachers back a bunch of years. She is a nice lady. If you ever come within a drivable distance from Arthur, go eat at Bunkhouse.

I was born in a very sparsely populated area in Nebraska. There were maybe 500 or 600 people in the whole county, which consisted of around 600 square miles. That's less then one person per square mile. The county seat was Arthur, and at that time it had a population of about 200. There was a grade school in Arthur where a good number of kids went, but since I lived in the country we all went to a small county school. There was a small entry room, maybe 4 feet by 8 feet, where we hung our coats and put our overshoes when we wore them. That was where we had a small stand where we put the water bucket with a dipper to drink from.

The main room was maybe 16 feet wide and 20 feet long. I'm not real sure because when I was little it seemed real big, but probably was a lot smaller than it seemed. The building faced north and south, with the entry on the south end. There were blackboards along the north end, and that was also where the stove was. It seems like I spent a lot of time drawing on the blackboards.

When I started, there were two small outhouses: one for boys and one for girls. There was also a horse barn for the horses when students rode to school. I never rode to school, and I can't remember anyone ever riding to school. That must have been before me.

There were never many students going there, so probably 15 was the most. All nine grades were in the same room, so they were from kindergarten through eighth grade. Before school started we would go put the flag on the flag pole and we'd pump a bucket of drinking water. We always started the day saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Always!

It seems like we had recess or break mid-morning and mid-afternoon. At noon we broke for lunch, which we all brought in lunch boxes of one kind or another. I never brought something that had to be kept cool. Mom always was concerned about food spoiling, so we brought peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or brown sugar sandwiches. Usually some chips of one kind or another. At times I brought soup in a thermos. I loved tomato soup, and still do.