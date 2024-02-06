Get that fire going for these great recipes

Bonfires are one of my favorite things about fall, and I could have one going nearly every evening and be very happy about it. I'm not a hot dog lover, so I am content to serve just about anything by the fire. Scott and I have even had pizza by the fire and enjoyed it very much.
In thinking about bonfires, fire pits and campfires, I went looking for foods to enjoy while sitting around the fire, whether that be light snacks, a hearty entree, sweet treats and desserts or a warm beverage. It's all here in this column today. The recipe I am most excited about trying is the fresh berries and pound cake dessert in the cast iron skillet. I know it doesn't seem very fall-like, so I might tuck it away until very early spring, but I will look forward to making it at the fire pit.
If you don't want to deal with someone poking their eye out with marshmallow roasting sticks, make your s'mores in a waffle cone, wrap it in foil, and toss it on the hot coals until melted.
Layer waffle cones with desired toppings and wrap in foil. Toss in the campfire coals for 5 to 7 minutes or until everything is nice and melted. They can also be baked in the oven at 400 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes. Can be assembled ahead of time for a fun treat.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/campfire-cones/
I don't often include brand names, but once in awhile it is nice to pass along a really good product that has proven successful over and over again. Morton Popcorn Salt is a super fine salt that sticks to the hot kernels and does not settle to the bottom of the bowl.
If it has been awhile since you made homemade popcorn, give it a try, it is so easy and so good and the perfect snack around a big bonfire.
Put oil and butter in a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat until oil is heated and butter is melted.
Add popcorn and cover with a lid, leaving an opening for steam. You can use an oversized lid so the steam can escape, but the pot is covered.
As the kernels begin to pop shake the pan slightly. When the popping slows down, remove from heat. Let sit for a bit in case there are any kernels that are still popping.
Pour a third of the popcorn into the bowl, salt to taste, and then repeat with the remaining popcorn.
Source: www.thisgrandmaisfun.com/popcorn-secret-no-one-telling-you/#_a5y_p=4059786
These homemade Alabama Firecrackers will be the fiery hit of your next bonfire bash! Simply combine ingredients and let them do their magic. This seasoned cracker recipe is a super easy appetizer to get ready the day before your party or picnic.
Empty cracker boxes into a large Ziploc bag and cover with the olive oil. Coat the crackers with the oil and sprinkle in the spices
Seal the bag and turn it over and over until the crackers are all well and evenly coated.
Leave at room temperature in the sealed bag overnight, turning it over every so often
Serve with a creamy dip if desired
Source: www.thehonoursystem.com/alabama-firecrackers-best-picture-oscar-themed-recipes/
This hearty meatless stew made with convenient canned items is perfect for spicing up a family gathering on a cool day. It tastes like it's made with love and yet it requires so little time and attention.
In a 3-quart slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or until heated through.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/texas-black-bean-soup/print/
Before you begin, grease or line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Next, place bag of chocolate chips in the freezer. If you skip this step, the chips will melt as soon as you add them to the cereal mixture.
Measure cereal into a large bowl, add coconut and set aside.
Melt butter in a pot. Once butter is melted, add 5 cups of marshmallows. Stir until almost melted, then add vanilla.
Remove from heat and pour on cereal mixture. Stirring to coat cereal and coconut.
Get chocolate chips out of the freezer and add to cereal. Continue to stir and then add reserved cup of marshmallows.
Gently stir until all evenly coated and mixed together. Pour onto your prepared cookie sheet, cool and break into pieces.
Source: www.allthingsthrifty.com/golden-graham-smore-mix/
Campfire Cinnamon Roll-ups are a must have bonfire treat. Perfect for after dinner treat or fireside snack.
Combine cinnamon and sugar in small bowl. Separate crescent rolls and wrap them around the skewer. Roll it in the cinnamon sugar mixture.
Cook over campfire or bonfire for 5 minutes, rotating frequently.
Optional: Mix 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 2-3 tablespoons water together to make a glaze and drizzle over cooked roll-up.
Note: Don't try to use raw cinnamon rolls, the dough is too heavy and will fall off of the stick into your campfire.
Source: www.almostsupermom.com/campfire-cinnamon-roll-ups/
In a bowl, combine beef, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Mix well and form into 4 to 6 patties. Place each patty on a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Top patties evenly with vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with parsley. Seal foil packets.
Grill packets over medium heat, or cook on hot campfire coals for 15 to 20 minutes per side. May also place packets on baking sheets; bake at 375 degrees for about one hour. Serves 4 to 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8D67809336F3F600852583860055AD5C
Cover beans with water in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduced to low. Cover and simmer for 2 hours, adding more water as needed. Add peppers, onion and garlic. Cover; cook for another one to 2 hours, adding water as needed. Stir in seasonings and sauces. Simmer an additional 30 to 40 minutes, until thickened and beans are tender. Serves 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0F14779B0084529F852583860055AB5E
Combine the berries and the sugar in a bowl and let sit until the juices start to release, 10-15 minutes.
Place a grate over hot coals (or you can use a grill). Add the butter to a 12-inch cast iron skillet and allow to melt. Cut the pound cake into 1-inch cubes. Add to the hot skillet and cook, turning often, until all sides are toasted. Remove the skillet from the heat.
Sprinkle the berries over the top of the cake cubes, then sprinkle the Rolos over the top. Cover the skillet with foil and allow to sit until the berries are warm and the chocolate is soft and just starting to melt, 5-10 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Notes: I used 3/4 of a 1 pound frozen pound cake, and we just snacked on the rest.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/pound-cake-berry-campfire-skillet-dessert/
A seasonal twist on a classic beef stew, made even easier in the slow cooker! Tender beef and root vegetables, flavored with a hint of apple cider. Cook all day then carry the slow cooker out to the bonfire when ready to serve.
Prepare vegetables. Chop onions, celery and carrots. Peel and cube potatoes into roughly 1-inch pieces. Add vegetables to a 5-6 quart slow cooker bowl. Cut stew meat into manageable 1 to 2-inch bite size pieces. Add to slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, thyme, cinnamon and cumin. Finally add beef broth and apple cider. Gently stir, being sure to keep all potatoes completely covered by liquid.
Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8.
In the last 10-15 minutes, remove 1 cup of liquid, whisk in a spoonful of flour at a time, up to 1/4 cup. Return to slow cooker, gently stirring to combine. Allow mixture to continue cooking and thicken slightly.
Divide among bowls, serving warm.
Notes: Recipe serves roughly 6-8. Gluten free option: Substitute 2 tablespoons cornstarch for flour.
Source: www.bakedbyrachel.com/slow-cooker-apple-cider-beef-stew/
This recipe uses the convenience of a frozen. ready-made pound cake. Allow the pound cake to thaw before serving these delicious kicked-up s'mores. Although this recipe calls for using the broiler, the cookie sheet can easily be heated over a grate on a open fire.
Try adding fresh bananas for an additional level of flavor.
Place cake slices on an ungreased baking sheet; sprinkle with marshmallows and chocolate chips. Place 4 to 6 inches under broiler; broil for 2 to 3 minutes, or until marshmallows are lightly golden. Transfer 2 slices each to 6 to 8 serving plates and drizzle with caramel topping; sprinkle with pecans. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/136AA481B95EA4B28525784F006ACAE7
Set oven to 350 degrees.
Line two baking sheets with foil and lightly coat with cooking spray. Divide cereal, pretzels, pecans and mixed nuts between two pans. Set aside
In a medium size pot, melt butter. Add brown sugar and light corn syrup. Stir and bring mixture to a boil. Turn down to a low boil and cook for four minutes.
Pour half of mixture over each pan of snack mix. Using a nonstick spatula or wooden spoon, mix to coat dry ingredients. Place in oven and bake for 8 minutes. Remove pans from oven. Toss snack mix. Return mixture to oven and cook for additional 8 minutes.
Remove from oven and let snack mix cool completely.
Break apart any large pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to one week.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/sweet-nutty-snack-mix/
Your friends will love crunching into these chewy, gooey bars that have a crust like shortbread and a wildly nutty topping.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, letting ends extend over sides by 1-inch. Grease foil with 1 tablespoon butter.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in the remaining butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in egg until blended (mixture will be dry). Press firmly onto bottom of prepared pan.
Bake 18-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.
In a large heavy saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar and salt; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently to dissolve sugar. Boil 2 minutes without stirring. Stir in butter and cream; return to a boil. Cook and stir 1 minute or until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in nuts. Spread over crust.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until topping is bubbly. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Lifting with foil, remove from pan. Discard foil; cut into bars.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/rustic-nut-bars/print/
All you need is a skillet (or 12) to make this campfire snack right in your home.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees with the racks in the middle and top positions. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk together flours, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda in a bowl.
Beat butter and sugar on medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in honey until combined. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Reduce mixer speed to low and slowly beat in flour mixture.
Scoop dough (about 1 1/2 tablespoons each), 2-inches apart, on prepared baking sheets. Bake, one sheet at a time on the middle rack, until golden brown around edges, 9 to 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets on wire racks for 5 minutes; remove to the racks to cool completely.
Place 12 (3.5-inch) cast-iron skillets or 1 (9-inch) cast-iron skillet on a rimmed baking sheet. Fill with chocolate chips, dividing evenly. Top with cookies.
Use a serrated knife to cut marshmallows in half crosswise; use a 2-inch star-shaped cookie cutter to cut into shapes (discard excess marshmallow). Top cookies with marshmallow stars.
Bake, on the top rack, until chocolate is melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Switch oven to broil. Broil until marshmallows are golden brown, about 30 seconds. Serve immediately.
Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a45493/skillet-smores-recipe/
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Melt the two chocolate types separately on low heat. Pour out both chocolates together, roughly swirling together. Hold back a little of both chocolates though.
Sprinkle over the caramel popcorn. Drizzle the remaining chocolate over the popcorn pieces.
Sprinkle over the popping candy.
Allow to set overnight, or for a few hours in the refrigerator.
Break into chunks before serving.
Note: Only add the popping candy after the chocolate has cooled off. You need the chocolate bark to be tacky, so they stick, but not warm so as to prematurely pop the candy!
Source: www.passionfruitpawsandpeonies.com/bonfire-night-popcorn-bark-with-popping-candy/
This small recipe is for 2 cups, but can easily be enlarged for a crowd if needed.
2 cinnamon sticks
Mix the ingredients in a medium saucepan (you can even do this up to 12 hour before, for the flavors to mix), stir over a low heat for around 5-10. Don't boil. Serve warm.
Makes 2 cups.
Source: www.beascookbook.com/beas-mulled-cider/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
