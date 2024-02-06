Get that fire going for these great recipes

Bonfires are one of my favorite things about fall, and I could have one going nearly every evening and be very happy about it. I'm not a hot dog lover, so I am content to serve just about anything by the fire. Scott and I have even had pizza by the fire and enjoyed it very much.

In thinking about bonfires, fire pits and campfires, I went looking for foods to enjoy while sitting around the fire, whether that be light snacks, a hearty entree, sweet treats and desserts or a warm beverage. It's all here in this column today. The recipe I am most excited about trying is the fresh berries and pound cake dessert in the cast iron skillet. I know it doesn't seem very fall-like, so I might tuck it away until very early spring, but I will look forward to making it at the fire pit.

Campfire Cones

If you don't want to deal with someone poking their eye out with marshmallow roasting sticks, make your s'mores in a waffle cone, wrap it in foil, and toss it on the hot coals until melted.

Waffle cones

Mini marshmallows

Chocolate chips

Graham cracker pieces

Optional toppings: M&Ms, Rolos, peanut butter cups, bananas, strawberries, coconut, brown sugar, butterscotch chips, nuts, anything your imagination can come up with foil

Layer waffle cones with desired toppings and wrap in foil. Toss in the campfire coals for 5 to 7 minutes or until everything is nice and melted. They can also be baked in the oven at 400 degrees for 5 to 7 minutes. Can be assembled ahead of time for a fun treat.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/campfire-cones/

Popcorn

I don't often include brand names, but once in awhile it is nice to pass along a really good product that has proven successful over and over again. Morton Popcorn Salt is a super fine salt that sticks to the hot kernels and does not settle to the bottom of the bowl.

If it has been awhile since you made homemade popcorn, give it a try, it is so easy and so good and the perfect snack around a big bonfire.

1/2 cup popcorn, such as Orville Redenbacher Original

2 tablespoons oil, peanut, vegetable, coconut, canola, whatever your preference

2 tablespoons butter, no substitution

Morton's Popcorn Salt

Put oil and butter in a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat until oil is heated and butter is melted.

Add popcorn and cover with a lid, leaving an opening for steam. You can use an oversized lid so the steam can escape, but the pot is covered.

As the kernels begin to pop shake the pan slightly. When the popping slows down, remove from heat. Let sit for a bit in case there are any kernels that are still popping.

Pour a third of the popcorn into the bowl, salt to taste, and then repeat with the remaining popcorn.

Source: www.thisgrandmaisfun.com/popcorn-secret-no-one-telling-you/#_a5y_p=4059786

Alabama Firecrackers

These homemade Alabama Firecrackers will be the fiery hit of your next bonfire bash! Simply combine ingredients and let them do their magic. This seasoned cracker recipe is a super easy appetizer to get ready the day before your party or picnic.

12 ounces of crackers, Saltine or Ritz style

3/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons Italian seasoning

3 tablespoons red chili flakes

Empty cracker boxes into a large Ziploc bag and cover with the olive oil. Coat the crackers with the oil and sprinkle in the spices

Seal the bag and turn it over and over until the crackers are all well and evenly coated.

Leave at room temperature in the sealed bag overnight, turning it over every so often

Serve with a creamy dip if desired

Source: www.thehonoursystem.com/alabama-firecrackers-best-picture-oscar-themed-recipes/

Texas Black Bean Soup

This hearty meatless stew made with convenient canned items is perfect for spicing up a family gathering on a cool day. It tastes like it's made with love and yet it requires so little time and attention.

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes or Mexican stewed tomatoes, cut up

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes or diced tomatoes with green chiles

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth

1 can (11 ounces) Mexicorn, drained

2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles

4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried minced garlic

In a 3-quart slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or until heated through.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/texas-black-bean-soup/print/

Golden Graham S'more Mix

1 (10 ounce) bag mini marshmallows (about 6 cups), reserve 1 cup

1 (12 ounce) bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 (12 ounce) box Golden Grahams cereal, about 8 cups

1/2 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup shredded coconut

Before you begin, grease or line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Next, place bag of chocolate chips in the freezer. If you skip this step, the chips will melt as soon as you add them to the cereal mixture.

Measure cereal into a large bowl, add coconut and set aside.

Melt butter in a pot. Once butter is melted, add 5 cups of marshmallows. Stir until almost melted, then add vanilla.

Remove from heat and pour on cereal mixture. Stirring to coat cereal and coconut.

Get chocolate chips out of the freezer and add to cereal. Continue to stir and then add reserved cup of marshmallows.

Gently stir until all evenly coated and mixed together. Pour onto your prepared cookie sheet, cool and break into pieces.

Source: www.allthingsthrifty.com/golden-graham-smore-mix/

Campfire Cinnamon Roll-ups

Campfire Cinnamon Roll-ups are a must have bonfire treat. Perfect for after dinner treat or fireside snack.

1 package (tube) crescent rolls

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Combine cinnamon and sugar in small bowl. Separate crescent rolls and wrap them around the skewer. Roll it in the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Cook over campfire or bonfire for 5 minutes, rotating frequently.

Optional: Mix 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 2-3 tablespoons water together to make a glaze and drizzle over cooked roll-up.

Note: Don't try to use raw cinnamon rolls, the dough is too heavy and will fall off of the stick into your campfire.

Source: www.almostsupermom.com/campfire-cinnamon-roll-ups/

Hobo Dinner

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1 to 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon seasoned pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

4 redskin potatoes, sliced

4 carrots, peeled and halved

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 onion, sliced

Olive oil to taste

Dried parsley to taste

In a bowl, combine beef, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Mix well and form into 4 to 6 patties. Place each patty on a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Top patties evenly with vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with parsley. Seal foil packets.

Grill packets over medium heat, or cook on hot campfire coals for 15 to 20 minutes per side. May also place packets on baking sheets; bake at 375 degrees for about one hour. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8D67809336F3F600852583860055AD5C

Kicked Up Campfire Beans

32-ounce package dried pinto beans

2 red peppers, finely diced

1 onion, finely diced

5 cloves garlic minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons coarse pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Optional: 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

Cover beans with water in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduced to low. Cover and simmer for 2 hours, adding more water as needed. Add peppers, onion and garlic. Cover; cook for another one to 2 hours, adding water as needed. Stir in seasonings and sauces. Simmer an additional 30 to 40 minutes, until thickened and beans are tender. Serves 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0F14779B0084529F852583860055AB5E

Pound Cake and Berry Campfire Skillet Dessert

12 to 16 ounces fresh berries (any mix of blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries)

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup butter

3/4 pound frozen pound cake, thawed

2 Rolo candy bars

Combine the berries and the sugar in a bowl and let sit until the juices start to release, 10-15 minutes.

Place a grate over hot coals (or you can use a grill). Add the butter to a 12-inch cast iron skillet and allow to melt. Cut the pound cake into 1-inch cubes. Add to the hot skillet and cook, turning often, until all sides are toasted. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Sprinkle the berries over the top of the cake cubes, then sprinkle the Rolos over the top. Cover the skillet with foil and allow to sit until the berries are warm and the chocolate is soft and just starting to melt, 5-10 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Notes: I used 3/4 of a 1 pound frozen pound cake, and we just snacked on the rest.

Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/pound-cake-berry-campfire-skillet-dessert/