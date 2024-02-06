Get planning: tips for traveling during the holidays

The thought of traveling during the holidays can seem like a nightmare for some, with costs being high and having to deal with all of the crowds.

What are some tricks to finding the best deals and avoiding the most congested times and areas? Several local travel experts weigh in on the subject.

Planning the trip well in advance can pay off.

"Check with your local travel agency," says Leigh Segraves, a travel agent and marketing manager with 1st Class Travel in Cape Girardeau.

"We see more inventory than you'll see online, plus [most travel agents] have been working on booking trips over the holidays since last year. We recommend that you start planning your trip (if it's over the holidays) a year in advance."

Nicole Emmons, owner of Starts With a Wish Travel in Jackson, agrees.

"The best tip that I have is to use a travel agent, and start planning as early as you can," she says. "We monitor for discounts and watch when prices start trending up or down."

Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), owner of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau, concurs.

"The holidays are not a time when waiting pays off," Sandgren says. "We recommend [booking a holiday trip] six months in advance or earlier if you can. By November, it can be too late."

Emmons says the dates you choose for your trip can really affect the cost.

"Try to avoid the week of Christmas," she says. "Try to schedule the trip for the week before Christmas if you can as the weeks of Christmas and New Year's are usually way more expensive."

Segraves says many families who opt to travel together around the holidays skip the gift giving.

"Many are forgoing material gifts and are more interested in sharing the travel experience with their family, as the holidays are a fun time to travel together," she says.