Get planning: tips for traveling during the holidays

The thought of traveling during the holidays can seem like a nightmare for some, with costs being high and having to deal with all of the crowds.
What are some tricks to finding the best deals and avoiding the most congested times and areas? Several local travel experts weigh in on the subject.
Planning the trip well in advance can pay off.
"Check with your local travel agency," says Leigh Segraves, a travel agent and marketing manager with 1st Class Travel in Cape Girardeau.
"We see more inventory than you'll see online, plus [most travel agents] have been working on booking trips over the holidays since last year. We recommend that you start planning your trip (if it's over the holidays) a year in advance."
Nicole Emmons, owner of Starts With a Wish Travel in Jackson, agrees.
"The best tip that I have is to use a travel agent, and start planning as early as you can," she says. "We monitor for discounts and watch when prices start trending up or down."
Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), owner of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau, concurs.
"The holidays are not a time when waiting pays off," Sandgren says. "We recommend [booking a holiday trip] six months in advance or earlier if you can. By November, it can be too late."
Emmons says the dates you choose for your trip can really affect the cost.
"Try to avoid the week of Christmas," she says. "Try to schedule the trip for the week before Christmas if you can as the weeks of Christmas and New Year's are usually way more expensive."
Segraves says many families who opt to travel together around the holidays skip the gift giving.
"Many are forgoing material gifts and are more interested in sharing the travel experience with their family, as the holidays are a fun time to travel together," she says.
Sandgren suggests driving as a way to save money and avoid airport crowds at holiday time.
"If it's in your interest, try to select a drivable destination," she says.
Sandgren shares that Branson, the Smoky Mountains and Graceland are all popular destinations that are drivable from here.
"We also recommend a dual trip where travelers can go to Santa Claus, Indiana, and then up to French Lick, Indiana, as there's lots to do up there."
Sandgren also suggests Chattanooga and Nashville, Tennessee, as popular drivable destinations for the holidays.
"My advice if you're staying in Nashville is to stay outside of the city and take a shuttle or an Uber downtown," she says.
She also mentions that traveling by train can be inexpensive.
"Amtrak is a good bargain," says Sandgren.
Regarding flying, Sandgren points out that soon you will be able to fly from the Cape airport to Chicago.
"The Cape Airport has added Cape to Chicago flights starting Dec. 1," she says. "Chicago is in the middle of the country, so you can fly almost anywhere non-stop from there."
Another tip Sandgren suggests regarding flying is to use what she calls a "non-traditional airport."
"These are not international airports," Sandgren says. "They are domestic airports and their [fares] can be up to half off. ... Also, ask your travel expert for any charter flights that fly out of non-traditional airports."
Finally, Sandgren recommends avoiding traveling through cities that might have weather delays during the holidays.
"For example, instead of flying through Salt Lake, go through Phoenix instead," she says.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.