Get out the dental floss, it's National Corn on the Cob Day

In our family, Richard is definitely the winner. When it comes to packing my suitcase, I do OK, but loading the car is another story. I would just throw my items in the trunk and take off. Richard has a method, and it is amazing how many items that man can fit into a vehicle!

The author of the first article, Dick Emmons, says that he doesn't know what the guys were going to do in the winter, but he was going to get his wife packing for their August vacation trip the following year. He continues that a woman can pack three school lunches, prepare five delicious breakfasts, correct her husband's office attire and be on her second cup of coffee in half an hour. On the other hand, the same woman takes forever to pack a suitcase whether it is for a weekend or a month. Mr. Emmons narrows it down to three reasons: Frenzy, overpacking and indecision.

Author Mary Augusta Rodgers agreed in the second article "They Sure Do!" She says there are several reasons why men are better packers, one of which is they have studied the matter and realize it is not a simple job. The second reason is that they have imagination. Rather than fool with a list of necessary items, men like to add items they considers essential such as archery and badminton equipment, portable TV, clock radio (remember this is 1961), shotgun, favorite cocktail shaker and several bottles of that special steak sauce and pepper grinder.

The third reason is that men understand the proper use of space. While pretending to watch the ballgame while she carries everything to the car, he knows that all of that will not fit and tells her so. The fourth reason Ms. Rodgers gives is that men have faith -- faith that everything will get done before their 5 a.m. departure. The fifth reason is that men have patience. They know how much easier it would be to take the whole job over and get things done right, but they hold back and let the women keep trying.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the license plate IDKDOU.