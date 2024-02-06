Germany sees big grape crop

BERLIN -- An industry group said German winemakers are on track for their biggest grape harvest in nearly 20 years after a long, hot summer shriveling many other farmers' crops.

The German Wine Institute said Thursday it expects winegrowers to produce 280 million gallons of wine must, the pressed grape juice, one of the first steps in winemaking. That's 23 percent above the last decade's average and the biggest harvest since 1999.