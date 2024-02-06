All sections
October 5, 2018

Germany sees big grape crop

Associated Press

BERLIN -- An industry group said German winemakers are on track for their biggest grape harvest in nearly 20 years after a long, hot summer shriveling many other farmers' crops.

The German Wine Institute said Thursday it expects winegrowers to produce 280 million gallons of wine must, the pressed grape juice, one of the first steps in winemaking. That's 23 percent above the last decade's average and the biggest harvest since 1999.

The institute said it expects good-quality wines to emerge from the hot summer, with fruity whites and full-bodied reds in prospect.

For farmers who don't tend sun-loving vines, it has been a difficult year. The German government is compensating thousands of farmers whose harvests have suffered.

