All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesApril 7, 2020

German restaurant's approach keeps cider flowing

FRANKFURT, Germany -- How does a traditional German restaurant comply with the untraditional demands of the coronavirus era? Thomas Metzmacher was faced with the prospect of having to shut down his Frankfurt restaurant specializing in a traditional tart hard cider due to German regulations prohibiting groups of people from gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. So he came up with a novel solution...

Associated Press
Thomas Metzmacher stands in front of his apple cider restaurant Zum Lahmen Esel in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the restaurant, which has been in operation since 1807, offers cider and food to go in a self-made drive-through set up.
Thomas Metzmacher stands in front of his apple cider restaurant Zum Lahmen Esel in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the restaurant, which has been in operation since 1807, offers cider and food to go in a self-made drive-through set up.Michael Probst ~ Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany -- How does a traditional German restaurant comply with the untraditional demands of the coronavirus era?

Thomas Metzmacher was faced with the prospect of having to shut down his Frankfurt restaurant specializing in a traditional tart hard cider due to German regulations prohibiting groups of people from gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. So he came up with a novel solution.

After toying with the idea of a delivery service, he instead turned his half-timbered restaurant into a makeshift drive-thru. Now he is serving up schnitzel, fried potatoes and other German favorites - of course the tasty Aeppelwoi cider - to customers waiting in a long line of cars.

"The restaurant had to close, nobody was allowed to sit inside anymore, so it was either give up or fight," he said. "And I decided to fight."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Metzmacher's Zum Lahmen Esel restaurant, which has been in operation since 1807, normally seats 200 people inside and another 200 in an outdoor garden.

Now, cars drive up to a small booth in front of the restaurant, where one of Metzmacher's 36 employees takes their order, and then pushes a plastic tub down a makeshift slide to the car's window to take payment at a safe distance. Driving ahead, the customer gets their order in another tub pushed to their window.

"It's going great," says Metzmacher. "My regulars are supporting me, they're really happy I'm open."

Without people sticking around for a few more of the signature ciders, profit margins are low but Metzmacher says it's better than nothing.

"At least we're carrying on and we're continuing to work," he says.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy