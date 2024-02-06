George E. Alt and the Alt family legacy

William Alt's son, George E., preferred a military career and held a captaincy in the British Army. However, he immigrated to manage his father's land and business interests in Missouri, assisted by local lawyer Benjamin F. Davis. It is unclear whether William Alt came with George when he first arrived in the early 1890s.

As an eligible bachelor, George participated in the upper-class social activities of Cape Girardeau. At one of these events at the Houck estate, he met Virginia Cahoon. Virginia was the daughter of B.B. Cahoon, a lawyer and large-scale landowner from Fredericktown. The couple married Sept. 14, 1895, and took a honeymoon trip to England, where they were formally presented to Queen Victoria. William Alt's wedding gift to his son and Virginia was 2,520 acres of the swamp land. Their oldest son, Daniel William Benson Alt, arrived in 1897, but tragically died in 1902. A second son, George T., arrived in 1899.

The Alts built a log home at the Blue Hole, the site of the present-day quarry along South Sprigg Street. The original plan was construction of a large house on the nearby bluffs afterward. However, Capt. Alt acquired lots on North Pacific, where they built a large home in 1904. The house was the scene of many social events for the next nine years. The spacious home sat opposite Themis Street, with a view toward the Common Pleas Courthouse.

George Alt and family moved to Cobham, Virginia, in 1913, where George managed a plantation. Most remaining Alt land in Cape Girardeau County sold at that time, and the family kept only the Pacific Street home.