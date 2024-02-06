George C. Yount: California pioneer from Cape County

One of the first American settlers in northern California spent his formative years in Cape Girardeau County. The man is a legend, partly because he was a pioneer, but also because of a memoir that has quite a few claims about his life. In this account I've tried to include only verified information.

George C. Yount was born in North Carolina May 4, 1794, probably son of Jacob Yount. Jacob and family came to Missouri in about 1808. The Younts settled in the German Settlement on and near Whitewater River. This area is in present-day Bollinger County, but was Cape Girardeau County until 1851. George claimed to have served in the War of 1812 in the Missouri Rangers, but there were two George Younts in Missouri at that time, making his service unclear. If he did serve, it was under Abraham Dougherty. He either returned home only briefly or never returned, possibly taking up a life of Indian fighting, trapping and trading. A George Yount, possibly George C., sold his claim to the land of Jacob Yount to John Yount in 1820 in Cape Girardeau County (Deed Book F, page 88).

After the War of 1812, Yount went further west to Howard County, Missouri. At that time, Howard County included much of northwest-central Missouri. He purchased the preemption right (squatter's right) to land near Sulphur Lick in 1817. However, Yount never completed the process to receive the land. George married Eliza Wilds in Howard County on Oct. 18, 1818. He apparently did have possession of 160 acres in Howard County at one time, which he mortgaged (along with two copper stills) to pay off a $200 debt co-signed by his father-in-law Robert Wilds in 1824.