Geologists warn of possible explosive event at Hawaii volcano

PAHOA, Hawaii -- Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the risk will rise if the lava drops below the groundwater level beneath the summit's caldera.

An influx of water inside could cause steam-driven explosions. There's also potential for ash, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

It has destroyed 36 structures since it began releasing lava into fissures opening in a Big Island residential neighborhood last week.

In the weeks ahead, the volcano could eject blocks up to two yards in diameter a little less than a mile away, the USGS said. It may also send pebbles shooting into the air several miles away, the USGS said.

In the Leilani Estates subdivision, police went door-to-door Tuesday to roust residents near two new volcanic vents emitting dangerous gases in areas where lava has poured into streets and backyards.

Authorities previously ordered nearly 2,000 residents to leave the two communities in the mostly rural district of Puna on Hawaii's Big Island last Thursday. But some ignored the order and stayed to watch over their property.

The emergence of the two new vents prompted Hawaii County to issue a cellphone alert ordering stragglers in the Lanipuna Gardens neighborhood to get out immediately. Police followed up with personal visits.

Officers found a number of people still at their residences but there were no sign of holdouts later, said Talmadge Magno, administrator for Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Edwin Montoya, 76, had planned to stay to care for animals and keep looters away from his family's property in Leilani Estates. He was forced to evacuate after the new fissures emerged, including one just a mile away.

"I'm in my truck right now on my way up the road," he said. "The police came down here and made me."