Wasson: Genuine worship or emotionalism

Have you ever been moved by music? Movie soundtracks often have full orchestras, so even people who think they do not like symphonies, may have a greater appreciation for the genre than they realize. Feelings of joy, fear, suspense, and awe can be evoked by music.

I grew up listening to Country Music. Being from St. Louis, I did not know too many people who liked my favorite radio stations. I later branched into popular music and other genres. Many songs have been written about emotional subjects such as divorce, having a broken heart or falling in love. Singers who are good story tellers make a connection with their audiences.

Not all music is good. There are genres of music with terrible lyrics that invoke violence. This is more dangerous than a post on social media but goes uncensored by the fact checkers who claim the moral responsibility to preserve our democracy. These songs inspire hatred of police, disrespect towards parents and other authority figures. There is a total disregard for the God of the universe often taking his name in vain breaking the third commandment.

Do you ever watch singing competitions on television? I have been watching this season of "American Idol" and I have noticed that religious church music is often mentioned. Singers have a gospel flavor, and everyone is cheering, some are crying, and it is all positive. I even hear people talking about Jesus without insulting the Christian faith.

Is this the beginning of revival? Has Hollywood embraced Christianity as the solution to the world’s problems? I am afraid that what is happening is that people are responding to emotions evoked by music, and they are not truly worshipping God. I would still prefer that they sing worship songs and talk freely about the Lord, instead of refusing to tolerate expressions of faith.

Some of the contestants claim to be actively involved in their churches, so I am not doubting the sincerity of their performances. I am just wondering if the positive messaging is about a different version of Jesus than what we find in Scripture.

Has anyone ever told you they prefer Jesus to the God of the Old Testament? The “He Gets Us", Jesus is cool and laid back. He does not criticize anyone for living a sinful lifestyle. He is OK with breaking the law by entering a country illegally, and the list goes on. Unfortunately, I think this is who people are cheering about when they sing tearful “Christian” songs.