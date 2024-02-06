Genetic Testing Helps Detect Gene Mutations Early

Southeast Cancer Center implements new program

The general population has less than a 20 percent chance of developing breast cancer. However, for a person who tests positive for a gene mutation linked to breast cancer, the risk goes up to 87 percent. Would you want to know?

Thatï¿½s the question area residents in Southeast Missouri have been asking since August 2017, when the Genetic Testing program began at Southeast Cancer Center.

ï¿½We started by testing patients that were already a part of the Cancer Center,ï¿½ says Beth Altenthal, BSN, RN and Nurse Navigator at Southeast. ï¿½We spent the next few months honing in on the process, getting comfortable with the test procedures and making sure that we could reduce the amount of time it took to be tested.ï¿½

The process is a simple blood test that looks for specific mutations linked to cancer. Most patients are in and out in less than 45 minutes. But time is not the only thing being saved.

Actual lives are being saved and people with a family history of cancer are receiving ï¿½peace of mind,ï¿½ Altenthal says.

People like Barb Bender, the infusion nurse manager at the Cancer Center. Bender has been working among patients with cancer for almost three years. While she has professional links to genetic testing, she is personally linked, as well.

ï¿½I have a very strong family history with cancer,ï¿½ Bender says. ï¿½My grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer late in life, but I also have two sisters that died from cancer before age 35. My father had colon cancer and my brother had melanoma. When the opportunity came to be tested for the gene mutation, I wanted to know.ï¿½