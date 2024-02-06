Genetic genealogy: Basics and background

DNA is the chemical that codes for proteins which determine our physical traits. This molecule is a double coil connected by cross pieces (called bases). There are four bases that can vary in sequence in a DNA molecule, and these are a code for our traits (similar to an alphabet making up words, sentences and paragraphs). DNA occurs mainly in the nucleus of most of our cells. A small amount resides in structures involved in energy release in our cells -- the mitochondria.

DNA in the nucleus is organized into structures called chromosomes. Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes -- one of each pair inherited from the mother and the other from the father. The 23rd pair determines the sex of the individual. A person with two identical 23rd chromosomes, called X chromosomes, is female. Males have one X chromosome from their mother and a smaller, non-identical Y-chromosome from their father.

Many variants of our traits still function quite well, and our descendants inherit these traits. For example, hair color, the ability to taste cilantro differently and the ability to roll our tongue vary, but have little effect on our ability to live and function. A gene is a section of DNA that includes instructions for a given trait. Genetic genealogy is testing the sequence of our DNA in combination with other "paper trail" genealogical information to determine relationships. It is not information that can be the sole source for determining a relationship, but researchers must interpret results using more traditional genealogical sources such as vital records, probate, land records and others.

Four types of DNA provide useful information for genetic genealogy: Y-DNA, Mitochondrial DNA, Autosomal DNA and X-DNA. Because Y-DNA passes only from father to son, a paternal line has the same, or nearly the same, DNA sequence. Testing the DNA on the Y-chromosome can document paternal ancestry, but for males only. (Daughters inherit only X-chromosomes from both parents.) Thus, it may be necessary to locate a male relative to test using Y-DNA. Y-DNA tests sample a number of "markers," specific segments of DNA. Because Y-DNA testing samples recognize markers, cost depends on the number of markers tested, whether 12, 37, 111 or 700. The more tested, the more confidence in the relationship. One famous case using Y-DNA is that of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, in which Y-DNA of male descendants of Jefferson's father and male descendants of Sally Hemings matched.