August 26, 2023

Generous Zonta Club 8-27-23

Submitted
The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau presented a $500 check to Iota Chi at Southeast Missouri State University. The funds will be used toward sexual violence awareness and prevention materials to be distributed on campus. Club representatives said they are proud to support campus group's efforts. Shown are, from left: front -- Jessica Strunk, Zontian; Kristen Parmeley, Iota Chi president; Donna Denson, Zontian and Advocacy chair; Amanda Lincoln, Zonta president; and Shana Williams, Zontian; back -- Brandon Vogt, Iota Chi vice president; Kate Appleman, Iota Chi advisor; John Duffy, Iota Chi secretary; and Nancy Browne, Zontian.
The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau presented a $500 check to Iota Chi at Southeast Missouri State University. The funds will be used toward sexual violence awareness and prevention materials to be distributed on campus. Club representatives said they are proud to support campus group's efforts. Shown are, from left: front -- Jessica Strunk, Zontian; Kristen Parmeley, Iota Chi president; Donna Denson, Zontian and Advocacy chair; Amanda Lincoln, Zonta president; and Shana Williams, Zontian; back -- Brandon Vogt, Iota Chi vice president; Kate Appleman, Iota Chi advisor; John Duffy, Iota Chi secretary; and Nancy Browne, Zontian.
Community

