January 27, 2018

Generous: 125 books given to Jefferson Elementary School

Members of the Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met to present 125 books to Alisha Razer, Librarian Media Specialist at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Members present were Charlotte Slinkard, Darlene Strand, Janet Stovall, Jan McClanahan and Carolyn Webb.
Submitted by Janet Stovall

Members of the Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met to present 125 books to Alisha Razer, Librarian Media Specialist at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Members present were Charlotte Slinkard, Darlene Strand, Janet Stovall, Jan McClanahan and Carolyn Webb.

