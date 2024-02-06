Generous: 125 books given to Jefferson Elementary School

Submitted by Janet Stovall
Members of the Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met to present 125 books to Alisha Razer, Librarian Media Specialist at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Members present were Charlotte Slinkard, Darlene Strand, Janet Stovall, Jan McClanahan and Carolyn Webb.
