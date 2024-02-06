Generosity SFMC Buchheit 3-17-19

Buchheit of Jackson recently donated a $500 gift card to the Saint Francis Foundation to be auctioned at the annual Friends Gala, held March 9 at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau. The gift card was included in a home makeover package.
Pictured are Jackson Buchheit store manager Jay Stafford, left, and assistant store manager John Sander, right.
Submitted by Katie Schmierbach
