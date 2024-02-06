Generosity: SE Health Ambassadors

Representatives of organizations receiving automated external defibrillators from SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors are shown along with SoutheastHEALTH representatives. Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, purchased AEDs, the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart thythm during a sudden cardiac arrest, and awarded them to 10 community organizations through an application/greatest need process. ...

Representatives of organizations receiving automated external defibrillators from SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors are shown along with SoutheastHEALTH representatives. Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, purchased AEDs, the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart thythm during a sudden cardiac arrest, and awarded them to 10 community organizations through an application/greatest need process. Money for the AEDs was raised through Ambassador fundraising efforts. Recipients were Cairo (Illinois) Fire Department; Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge; Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau; Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeeau; Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri; Missouri Department of Probation and Parole in Cape Girardeau; Chaffee (Missouri) Fire Department; First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson; and Risen Church in Dexter, Missouri. To apply for an AED, visits sehealth.org/foundation/aed-request. Additional AEDs will be awarded in the fall of 2020. Applications are accepted through May 31. Submitted by Sally Owen