FeaturesMarch 23, 2019

Generosity Oak Ridge FFA

Buchheit Inc. recently donated a Farmall tractor to the Oak Ridge FFA Chapter. Former Buchheit CEO Kenny Buchheit presented the tractor to Oak Ridge FFA Chapter advisor, Nick Thiele. The FFA chapter plans to use the tractor as a fundraiser for their chapter activities, specifically the chapter award program and participation in the Missouri State FFA Convention...

Left to right: member Dillon Palmer, vice president Dylan Muench, president Hayden Seyer, Kenny and Rhonda Buccheit, treasurer Ethan Puchbauer, member Jacob Ruiz, advisor Nick Thiele
Left to right: member Dillon Palmer, vice president Dylan Muench, president Hayden Seyer, Kenny and Rhonda Buccheit, treasurer Ethan Puchbauer, member Jacob Ruiz, advisor Nick Thiele
Submitted by Nick Thiele

Buchheit Inc. recently donated a Farmall tractor to the Oak Ridge FFA Chapter. Former Buchheit CEO Kenny Buchheit presented the tractor to Oak Ridge FFA Chapter advisor, Nick Thiele.

The FFA chapter plans to use the tractor as a fundraiser for their chapter activities, specifically the chapter award program and participation in the Missouri State FFA Convention.

This tractor will provide approximately $3,000 to their treasury.

Community

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

