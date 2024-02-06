Generosity Oak Ridge FFA

Buchheit Inc. recently donated a Farmall tractor to the Oak Ridge FFA Chapter. Former Buchheit CEO Kenny Buchheit presented the tractor to Oak Ridge FFA Chapter advisor, Nick Thiele.
The FFA chapter plans to use the tractor as a fundraiser for their chapter activities, specifically the chapter award program and participation in the Missouri State FFA Convention.
This tractor will provide approximately $3,000 to their treasury.
