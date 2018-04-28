Generosity Notre Dame 04-29-18

Ellen Garrett with Ciao presented a check for $1,000 for the benefit of Performing & Visual Arts at Notre Dame. Pictured (left to right) are Deana Pecord, Ellen Garrett, Becky Talley, and Cindy King. This is the result of the successful Meet Me on the Hill at Ciao event on April 5.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.