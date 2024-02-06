Generosity: Huck's Family Christmas Karing for Kids program

The Karing for Kids Program, now in its 15th year, was crafted by Huck's to make Christmas special for those children who are less fortunate and to give back to the community.

Each child selected receives $150 for their Christmas wishes. Corporate sponsorships, rummage and bake sales and fundraisers at the store level help raise funds. All proceeds go directly to the program, and the monies raised at each store stays in that market.