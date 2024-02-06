Generosity: Huck's Family Christmas Karing for Kids program

The Karing for Kids Program, now in its 15th year, was crafted by Huck's to make Christmas special for those children who are less fortunate and to give back to the community.
Each child selected receives $150 for their Christmas wishes. Corporate sponsorships, rummage and bake sales and fundraisers at the store level help raise funds. All proceeds go directly to the program, and the monies raised at each store stays in that market.
Local health departments and teachers in the school system help to privately select the children in need.
In 2017, Huck's stores raised $155,364, enough to change Christmas for 1,035 children. Donations are accepted all year long to provide funds for other special-needs projects such as scholarships, Special Olympics, supporting families with children taking medical treatments, disaster relief for kids and the "1st Baby of the Year Program," all under the umbrella of "Karing for Kids." Funds go directly towards the child's needs in every way. Huck's is open to helping any child with special needs.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.