Generosity Buchheits 4-25-21

Emily Peters, right, Jackson FFA chapter president, accepts a donation from Jay Stafford, Buchheit of Jackson store manager. Buchheit of Jackson held its annual fundraiser for the local Future Farmers of America chapters Feb. 10 through 22. Each year, customers are asked to donate $1 to $5 to their local chapter. All money raised supports the FFA chapter in their agricultural education. This year, Buchheit has donated nearly $3,000. All funds raised at Buchheit of Jackson went to Jackson High School’s FFA chapter.
