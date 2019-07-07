Generosity 7-7-19

JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com About 900 pairs of shoes are being shipped to school children in Haiti thanks to the efforts of the Cape Girardeau Zonta club, Nearly Perfect Shoes, Ruopp Family Dentistry and people who donated to the project. According to Zonta member Andrea Sachse, children are required by the Haitian government to wear black dress shoes in order to attend school. ...

About 900 pairs of shoes are being shipped to school children in Haiti thanks to the efforts of the Cape Girardeau Zonta club, Nearly Perfect Shoes, Ruopp Family Dentistry and people who donated to the project. According to Zonta member Andrea Sachse, children are required by the Haitian government to wear black dress shoes in order to attend school. Zonta members who prepared shoes for shipment last week were, from left, Julie Ann Palmer, Polly Holten, Vicki Frank, Marsha Haskell and Sachse. JAY WOLZ