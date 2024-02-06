features June 15, 2019

Generosity

Buchheit of Jackson raised $400 for the Jackson High School FFA chapter and $313 for the Saxony Lutheran FFA chapter. Customers of each Buchheit store raised funds for the FFA promotion from Feb. 13 through 26 by purchasing donation cards at the registers. Customers received an exclusive FFA coupon to use in store with their donation. The money raised goes toward supporting FFA members and agricultural education. Buchheit donated a total of $3,468.00 to local FFA chapters in 2019...