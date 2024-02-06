Generosity

Enterprise contributes toward Southeast student success

Enterprise Holdings Foundation recently made a $1,500 contribution to the Southeast Missouri University Foundation earmarked to support the Southeast Office of Career Services which works to prepare students for successful careers. Enterprise Holdings Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings of St. Louis, which operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands. The contribution will help support Southeast's Office of Career Services as it works to provide students with the tools, resources and opportunities to identify full- and part-time jobs, internships and appropriate graduate schools, according to Dan Presson, director of career services at Southeast. Presson said the funds will be used to support programming such as career expos, the International Student Talent Showcase, etiquette dinners, career planning, interview coaching and resume preparation.