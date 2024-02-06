All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 17, 2018

Generosity - Smith makes donation to Pinhook

Congressman Jason Smith presented the Mayor of Pinhook with a $1,000 donation to help the community rebuild after homes were washed away in a 2011 flood. The donation was a portion of Smith's salary from last month's government shutdown. Smith met with Pinhook Mayor Debra Tarver and Kyle Schott from Catholic Charities, whose organization is helping the community rebuild, to discuss progress on the current housing project...

story image illustation

Congressman Jason Smith presented the Mayor of Pinhook with a $1,000 donation to help the community rebuild after homes were washed away in a 2011 flood. The donation was a portion of Smith's salary from last month's government shutdown.

Smith met with Pinhook Mayor Debra Tarver and Kyle Schott from Catholic Charities, whose organization is helping the community rebuild, to discuss progress on the current housing project.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After an extended period of historic rains, the Village of Pinhook was completely washed away after the Army Corps of Engineers strategically blew a levee on the Mississippi River in 2011 to stop a pattern of devastating floods along the Mississippi River.

Recently, Pinhook received a $39,180 grant and is rebuilding seven homes in Sikeston, Missouri, one home north of Sikeston and one home in Charleston. Catholic Charities is helping coordinate the rebuilding process, and Mennonite Disaster Services from Ohio is donating labor. Groundbreaking for the new homes was Jan. 26, and they are looking to complete the project before Pinhook Day on May 26.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy