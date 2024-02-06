Generosity - Smith makes donation to Pinhook

Congressman Jason Smith presented the Mayor of Pinhook with a $1,000 donation to help the community rebuild after homes were washed away in a 2011 flood. The donation was a portion of Smith's salary from last month's government shutdown.
Smith met with Pinhook Mayor Debra Tarver and Kyle Schott from Catholic Charities, whose organization is helping the community rebuild, to discuss progress on the current housing project.
After an extended period of historic rains, the Village of Pinhook was completely washed away after the Army Corps of Engineers strategically blew a levee on the Mississippi River in 2011 to stop a pattern of devastating floods along the Mississippi River.
Recently, Pinhook received a $39,180 grant and is rebuilding seven homes in Sikeston, Missouri, one home north of Sikeston and one home in Charleston. Catholic Charities is helping coordinate the rebuilding process, and Mennonite Disaster Services from Ohio is donating labor. Groundbreaking for the new homes was Jan. 26, and they are looking to complete the project before Pinhook Day on May 26.
