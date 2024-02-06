Generosity - Scott County Sheriff's Office

Scott County Sheriff’s office received a donation from the Sikeston (Missouri) Elks Chapter 2319. The donation was for the Scott County DARE program to help fund supplies and materials for the DARE program for fifth and sixth grade. The program teaches children the dangers and effects of drugs on their body and to “Resist Drugs and Violence.” The Scott County Sheriff’s office DARE program along with the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and the K9 program are completely funded by donations from the citizens of Scott County.

Scott County Sheriff's office received a donation from the Sikeston (Missouri) Elks Chapter 2319. The donation was for the Scott County DARE program to help fund supplies and materials for the DARE program for fifth and sixth grade. The program teaches children the dangers and effects of drugs on their body and to "Resist Drugs and Violence." The Scott County Sheriff's office DARE program along with the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and the K9 program are completely funded by donations from the citizens of Scott County. Submitted by Matt Scroggins