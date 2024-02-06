All sections
FeaturesAugust 31, 2019

Generosity - Play for Parker Foundation

The Play for Parker Foundation donated $10,900 to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for facility improvements and equipment at Shawnee Park Sports Complex and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Field 8 at Shawnee Park Sports Complex was unveiled as the Play for Parker Foundation Field at the 7th Annual Play 4 Parker Memorial Baseball Tournament...

Submitted story
Scott Williams recreation division manager, represented the Parks and Recreation Foundation at the dedication ceremony, Picture from left on the bleachers, Scott Williams with family members of the late Parker King, parents, Jamie King and Robin King, Drew King, Cheryl Farrow, Alexa Deluca and Jacob Farrow.
Scott Williams recreation division manager, represented the Parks and Recreation Foundation at the dedication ceremony, Picture from left on the bleachers, Scott Williams with family members of the late Parker King, parents, Jamie King and Robin King, Drew King, Cheryl Farrow, Alexa Deluca and Jacob Farrow.
Play for Parker Foundation makes donation

The Play for Parker Foundation donated $10,900 to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for facility improvements and equipment at Shawnee Park Sports Complex and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

Field 8 at Shawnee Park Sports Complex was unveiled as the Play for Parker Foundation Field at the 7th Annual Play 4 Parker Memorial Baseball Tournament.

Community

