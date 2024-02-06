Generosity - Play for Parker Foundation

The Play for Parker Foundation donated $10,900 to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for facility improvements and equipment at Shawnee Park Sports Complex and the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Field 8 at Shawnee Park Sports Complex was unveiled as the Play for Parker Foundation Field at the 7th Annual Play 4 Parker Memorial Baseball Tournament.
