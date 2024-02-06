All sections
FeaturesDecember 7, 2019

Generosity - Optimist Club-Project Charlie

Submitted by Jana Jateff The Evening Optimist Club of Cape Girardeau recently made a donation to the Project Charlie Board. Project Charlie is a drug and alcohol prevention program taught in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools and now it also taught at Lee Hunter in the Sikeston, Missouri, School District. Evening Optimist Club President Shirlene Hecht is shown presenting a check for $3,600 to board secretary, Jana Jateff, left, and Project Charlie facilitator, Faye Garrett, right. “Without the support of the Evening Optimist Club, we would not financially support Project Charlie,” stated Jateff. Every student received a Project Charlie T-shirt as part of the program.

Jana Jateff
Community
