Generosity - God loves a cheerful giver

"Could someone else's tragedy benefit you?" You might be tempted to answer "No". The members of St. John's Lutheran Church in the small town of Pocahontas would most likely have a different answer.
St. John's Lutheran Church's history dates back to 1868 when the church was founded. Its present congregation, with an average church attendance of about 35 people, recently experienced the benefits related to someone else's tragedy.
The Mission Evangelism Committee of St. John's decided a few years ago to try to revive the old-time church community picnic that had been part of their history until sometime in the 1970's, raising money for the church. We decided that instead of raising money for the church, we would raise money for benevolence. Raising money for Lutheran organizations had been our focus the past three years. This year we decided to try and raise money for an individual or family.
Catie, the daughter- in-law of one of our members, was struggling with an aggressive form of breast cancer, which involved chemo treatments, surgeries and radiation. Her husband, who was baptized and confirmed at St. John's, often missed work to stay with her and their 2-year-old daughter. Trips to and from St. Louis were expensive, and more treatments and surgeries were in Catie's future. We all agreed helping this family was the right thing to do. We formed a plan and set to work.
A flier was designed, with a picture and a short explanation about Catie, asking for help, either by sending a check or donating an item for a silent auction. One member volunteered to donate a quilt and have it quilted for a quilt raffle. Once word got around, with the help of church members, three newspapers, two radio stations and Facebook, things really got interesting.
St. John's Facebook page was shared more than 80 times, committee members visited businesses asking for donations, and members of the congregation sold raffle tickets and donated auction items. People started sending checks, calling to have donations picked up and offering to help. Everyone of these people expressed their concern for the family and how happy they were to be able to help.
We saw God's love everywhere. We heard from so many people who, before had never even heard of St. John's, much less knew where it was located. It was all about helping this sweet family. Listening to the news gives you a false sense of what kind of people are in the world. We heard from people who probably needed help themselves, but were anxious to give to someone else.
A couple, probably in their 80s, drove all the way from Kelso, Missouri, to donate a mini-fireplace for the silent auction. The wife was carrying her portable oxygen pack. She could barely walk, so they sat down in the parish hall to rest and visit. She told me she needed a lung transplant, so she and her husband never went anywhere. "I told my husband we need to go and take this for the auction." She said. "This will be our vacation. After we leave here we will eat at a restaurant and then go home." It was obvious that helping someone else in need gave them joy and distracted them from their own problems.
An elderly gentleman from Perryville, Missouri, called and offered his new bicycle for the auction. He said he was too shaky to ride it. When I went to pick it up, it was easy to see he probably needed assistance, as he was nearly deaf and lived in a tiny one room apartment. His smile lit up his face as I thanked him for his generosity.
An elderly farmer from Friedheim called and offered to get donations and money. He was so touched by Catie's needs that he went to all his friends and businesses, in various towns, asking for money and donations for the auction. He raised more than $1,000, collected numerous auction items and donated 125 pounds of ground beef for hamburgers. When I asked him about his family, he told me his wife couldn't come because she has Alzheimer's disease.
Working on this benefit has opened our eyes to the fact that there are so many kind, caring people, willing to go out of their way to help others, in spite of having tremendous needs of their own. The Bible tells us, "A generous man will prosper, he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed." Proverbs 11: 25.NIV
In spite of the temperature being in the high 90s, the benefit picnic was an amazing success. Approximately 200 people attended. Many people stopped in just to give a donation on their way to another destination. Our large tent was donated, the Whitewater Bluegrass Band donated their time, the ice cream was donated, the church women donated dozens of cookies and brownies and two church members brought their grills and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. A total of 73 items were donated for the silent auction. To our surprise, more than $15,000 was raised for Catie and her family. We had never done anything quite like this before, and have been overwhelmed by the response. People gave out of hope and love, with joy in their hearts. Knowing that your time, talents and money have given someone else happiness is a great reward. To God be the glory!
"Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." 2 Corinthians 9:7.NIV
Mary Koeberl Rechenberg is a retired teacher and the author of four children's books, numerous articles, essays and poems. She lives near Pocahontas.
