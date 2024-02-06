Generosity - God loves a cheerful giver

"Could someone else's tragedy benefit you?" You might be tempted to answer "No". The members of St. John's Lutheran Church in the small town of Pocahontas would most likely have a different answer.

St. John's Lutheran Church's history dates back to 1868 when the church was founded. Its present congregation, with an average church attendance of about 35 people, recently experienced the benefits related to someone else's tragedy.

The Mission Evangelism Committee of St. John's decided a few years ago to try to revive the old-time church community picnic that had been part of their history until sometime in the 1970's, raising money for the church. We decided that instead of raising money for the church, we would raise money for benevolence. Raising money for Lutheran organizations had been our focus the past three years. This year we decided to try and raise money for an individual or family.

Catie, the daughter- in-law of one of our members, was struggling with an aggressive form of breast cancer, which involved chemo treatments, surgeries and radiation. Her husband, who was baptized and confirmed at St. John's, often missed work to stay with her and their 2-year-old daughter. Trips to and from St. Louis were expensive, and more treatments and surgeries were in Catie's future. We all agreed helping this family was the right thing to do. We formed a plan and set to work.

A flier was designed, with a picture and a short explanation about Catie, asking for help, either by sending a check or donating an item for a silent auction. One member volunteered to donate a quilt and have it quilted for a quilt raffle. Once word got around, with the help of church members, three newspapers, two radio stations and Facebook, things really got interesting.

St. John's Facebook page was shared more than 80 times, committee members visited businesses asking for donations, and members of the congregation sold raffle tickets and donated auction items. People started sending checks, calling to have donations picked up and offering to help. Everyone of these people expressed their concern for the family and how happy they were to be able to help.

We saw God's love everywhere. We heard from so many people who, before had never even heard of St. John's, much less knew where it was located. It was all about helping this sweet family. Listening to the news gives you a false sense of what kind of people are in the world. We heard from people who probably needed help themselves, but were anxious to give to someone else.