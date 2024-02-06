All sections
FeaturesOctober 20, 2018

Generosity - Care to Learn 10-21-18

Submitted by Carly Schulman

story image illustation

Submitted by Carly Schulman

The Cape Girardeau chapter of Care to Learn, a not-for-profit organization committed to providing funding to meet emergent needs of health, hunger and hygiene so every student can be successful in school, received a $5,000 donation from W.E. Walker-Lakenan recently. Shown is the entire W.E. Walker-Lakenan agency supported Care to Learn through a peanut butter drive. The drive collected enough jars to provide an entire weekï¿½s worth of peanut butter for the backpack program.

Community
