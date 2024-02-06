Generosity - ATA

SPARTA, Ill. ï¿½ Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) Executive Director Lynn Gipson recently presented a $2,250 contribution to Southern Illinois Youth Shooting Sports Association (SIYSSA) President Kimberly Gordon. According to a news release, the gift brought the ATAï¿½s three-year total donation to $7,000. The Southern Illinois Patrons of Youth Trapshooting program was initiated three years ago by the ATA, allowing local and regional businesses, individuals and government entities to support The ATAï¿½s AIM Youth Program, as well as young trapshooters from the area, the release said.