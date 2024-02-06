Generation to generation

I usually get up first each morning, and two things are a toss up as to which is first. If the necessity isn't real bad, coffee comes first. After my first couple coffees, Marge and I go out and feed the cats and grain the steers. It doesn't take very long, but it gets their day started off right. I always figure on a cold morning some grain gets the juices flowing and they can warm up easier.

When we had gotten through with the chores the other morning, it felt so good to just sit and enjoy the morning. My mind for some reason got to comparing the generations that I am familiar with, which would be those born somewhere in the 1900s. Dad was born in 1903 I believe, and I came along in 1950, and our boys in the 1970s with grandkids around 2000. A lot has taken place from Dad's time up through today. Up through the 1950s and 1960s, many were still using teams of horses to feed and hay and farm with. Some had switched over to tractors, but they were ancient compared to those modern ones of today.

The older the generation the more primitive the tools and the more labor-intensive the work. Mom talked about one of her tasks as a child was gathering cow chips to provide heat through the winter. Down where we live in Southeast Missouri, we have an abundance of wood, so firewood isn't an issue. Up in the Sandhills in Nebraska, there was no firewood so cow chips were a necessity. Winter started for them in October or so and lasted up through April. It was a long winter.

Back in the early 1900s washing the clothes was tough compared to today. Many used the old washboards and homemade lye soap. Washing machines came along around the '30s or so, but most couldn't afford them. Mom had an electric one when I was growing up in the 1950s. She heated the water on the kitchen stove and poured it into the clothes washing machine. Water had to be hand pumped and carried by the bucket to the rinsing tubs. It was work.

What I've noticed is that with each generation tasks have gotten easier and less time consuming. Cooking in the early 1900s involved starting a wood or cow chip fire in the old kitchen stove. If it was wood, the pieces of wood had to be short and small to fit in the fire box on the kitchen range.

Fast forward a generation or two and now we turn the dial and a propane or natural gas burner lights up or an electric burner heats up. Today we have the option of smooth top electric stoves or even a microwave. Today we have the insta-pots or even a crockpot. Nothing like back in the first half of the 1900s. Women back in the middle of the 1900s had a lot of menial tasks to get done on a daily basis.