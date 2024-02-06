Genealogical gems from the U.S. Federal Census

Perhaps no other record source provides as much useful information for family historians as censuses. I will discuss using this type of record in this column and two subsequent ones.

Different levels of government have taken censuses in various forms from colonial times. The best-known censuses are the U.S. Federal censuses. The U.S. Constitution requires an enumeration of population within three years of its enactment and every 10 years thereafter. The first occurred in 1790, and subsequently every 10 years -- most recently in 2020. The stated reason for conducting censuses is to apportion representatives to the U.S. House and apportion direct taxes among the states according to population. Currently, we are seeing re-drawing of U.S. House of Representatives districts based on the 2020 census results.

Population information gathered for the census has other uses adapted over the years, including equitable distribution of public funds, tracking changes in the population, guiding legislation and for planning purposes for private and public agencies. Thus, supplemental information gathered with the census has varied over time as well.

The earliest censuses, 1790-1840, identified only the head of the household by name. The enumerators placed others in the household in age classes, by gender and race. The 1790 census enumerated categories of free white males under 16, age 16 and up, free white females of all ages, other free persons and slaves of all ages. No census exists for Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and Virginia for 1790. These were lost when the British burned buildings in Washington during the War of 1812.

The censuses for 1800 and 1810 had categories for free white persons younger than age 10, 10 to 15, 16 to 24, 25 to 44 and 45 and older. Also contained were tallies of those Indians paying taxes, slaves and free blacks. The 1820 census included an additional category for white males aged 16 to 18 and enslaved people in four age categories, and added separate schedules for those engaged in agriculture, commerce or manufacturing. The 1810 and 1820 territorial censuses for Missouri exist only as summaries of total numbers of people and of the supplemental schedules.