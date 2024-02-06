All sections
FeaturesApril 30, 2022

Gems from the Archives' estate papers, Part 2

If you missed part 1 of this column in March, let me fill you in. Archives assistant Lyle Johnston likes to regale me with prices and descriptions of items sold at auction through the county's history, as he archives (mends, sorts, cleans) files from the county's probate court.

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A quilt crafted by Lena Thiele, mid-20th century, Bollinger County, Missouri.
A quilt crafted by Lena Thiele, mid-20th century, Bollinger County, Missouri.Submitted photo

If you missed part 1 of this column in March, let me fill you in. Archives assistant Lyle Johnston likes to regale me with prices and descriptions of items sold at auction through the county's history, as he archives (mends, sorts, cleans) files from the county's probate court. Early on in the county's history especially, cash money was scarce, and spelling wasn't the priority. That's reflected in the seemingly low prices for household items, and those climbed steadily throughout the 1800s into the early 1900s, as you'll see.

Original spellings are left intact.

1862

Tea kittel $1

Lot chickens 85Â¢

Lott of cole 75Â¢

Doctor visit $7.50

Bringing in wheat -- wages 2 days $2.50

1863

Cow/calf $15.60

Cow $15.55

Pitchfork 60Â¢

Field of corn $54

Rent of farm (109 acres) $60

Candy jar 40Â¢

Linen towel $1.50

4 feather beds $2.55 - $5.10

Newspaper 70Â¢

Barrel whiskey $14.50

2,350 acres hay $12.25

4 bushels potatoes $4.20

1866

Shaving horse 40Â¢

Corn in field $27.50

Bibles 10Â¢

1871

Sack of feathers $1.50

Mosquito net $2.55

1872

Wheel bary 55Â¢

5 Bee hives $1.30 - $2.50

Doz gees $3

Doz chickens $3

Lot horse shoes 50Â¢

3 bee hives $3

75 bu corn 42Â¢ each, $31.50

1876

Labor: Mending spring wagon $7

2 bushels stone coal 80Â¢

4 mules shoed $2

4 horses $1.80

1878

10 acres bn corn $20

Bottle molasses $5

1882

7 acres corn $15

1883

Receipts smell like tobacco smoke

1884

Printing press & type $15.00

3 bu corn $1.15

Opera glass $1.50

5 ducks 75Â¢

7 geese $2

Sewing machine $1

Quilt 25Â¢

1886

Bottle of wine in jar 15Â¢

1890

Coffee mill 10Â¢

Mousetrap 20Â¢

Sausage stuffer $1.30

Bell ringer $1

Buggy rug $2.30

1890

Quilt 50Â¢

Frame 15Â¢

Ice chest $2

Stack of hay $16.25

Lot of corn $12.25

1894

Coffee pot 5Â¢

Wool capet $3.60

Juges 5Â¢

2 honey frames $100

Patch of growing potatoes 50Â¢

Lot of chickens $2.10

1898

Organ $49.50

16 quilts 10Â¢ to 80Â¢

1908

Blind horse $55.50

163 bu corn 64.5Â¢

1 horse buggy $10.50

20 bales hay $13.20

Hogs in woods $23

1913

Gold watch $20.15

Apron 5Â¢

1945

425 bales (horse) Lespedeza hay $208

Chevy car $200

224 bales 40Â¢ each

Column
