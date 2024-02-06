Gems from the Archives' estate papers, Part 2

If you missed part 1 of this column in March, let me fill you in. Archives assistant Lyle Johnston likes to regale me with prices and descriptions of items sold at auction through the county's history, as he archives (mends, sorts, cleans) files from the county's probate court. Early on in the county's history especially, cash money was scarce, and spelling wasn't the priority. That's reflected in the seemingly low prices for household items, and those climbed steadily throughout the 1800s into the early 1900s, as you'll see.
Original spellings are left intact.
Tea kittel $1
Lot chickens 85Â¢
Lott of cole 75Â¢
Doctor visit $7.50
Bringing in wheat -- wages 2 days $2.50
Cow/calf $15.60
Cow $15.55
Pitchfork 60Â¢
Field of corn $54
Rent of farm (109 acres) $60
Candy jar 40Â¢
Linen towel $1.50
4 feather beds $2.55 - $5.10
Newspaper 70Â¢
Barrel whiskey $14.50
2,350 acres hay $12.25
4 bushels potatoes $4.20
Shaving horse 40Â¢
Corn in field $27.50
Bibles 10Â¢
Sack of feathers $1.50
Mosquito net $2.55
Wheel bary 55Â¢
5 Bee hives $1.30 - $2.50
Doz gees $3
Doz chickens $3
Lot horse shoes 50Â¢
3 bee hives $3
75 bu corn 42Â¢ each, $31.50
Labor: Mending spring wagon $7
2 bushels stone coal 80Â¢
4 mules shoed $2
4 horses $1.80
10 acres bn corn $20
Bottle molasses $5
7 acres corn $15
Receipts smell like tobacco smoke
Printing press & type $15.00
3 bu corn $1.15
Opera glass $1.50
5 ducks 75Â¢
7 geese $2
Sewing machine $1
Quilt 25Â¢
Bottle of wine in jar 15Â¢
Coffee mill 10Â¢
Mousetrap 20Â¢
Sausage stuffer $1.30
Bell ringer $1
Buggy rug $2.30
Quilt 50Â¢
Frame 15Â¢
Ice chest $2
Stack of hay $16.25
Lot of corn $12.25
Coffee pot 5Â¢
Wool capet $3.60
Juges 5Â¢
2 honey frames $100
Patch of growing potatoes 50Â¢
Lot of chickens $2.10
Organ $49.50
16 quilts 10Â¢ to 80Â¢
Blind horse $55.50
163 bu corn 64.5Â¢
1 horse buggy $10.50
20 bales hay $13.20
Hogs in woods $23
Gold watch $20.15
Apron 5Â¢
425 bales (horse) Lespedeza hay $208
Chevy car $200
224 bales 40Â¢ each
