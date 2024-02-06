Gaza cafe owner offers fish pedicures

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- When Mahmoud Othman tried to figure a way to save his cafe business in the beleaguered Gaza Strip, he was amazed by online videos of tourists in Turkey getting fish pedicures.

That got him thinking and a unique idea was born.

After getting Israeli approval, he recently imported hundreds of Garra rufa fish, a species of small freshwater fish nicknamed "doctor fish," from Turkey and added a fish spa section to his hookah bar and cafe in Gaza.

The fish, which feed off the top layers of the toughened, dead skin of the feet, have been used for years in spas around the world as a peeling method.

"We wanted to introduce a new idea and service at the cafe," Othman said. "Doctor fish has remedial and recreational sides."

Among the benefits, he believes the treatment "helps the body get rid of negative energy."

A 30-minute session costs 30 shekels, about $8, a hefty sum for most of Gaza's 2 million inhabitants. Gazans in the coastal territory are struggling to get by under an 11-year-old blockade by Israel and Egypt that has devastated the local economy.

The Israeli blockade has made it difficult to import many goods into the strip. Othman said it took him three attempts and more than a month to get the necessary permits to bring the fish into Gaza.