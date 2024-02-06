Gates, trails and windmills

Back when I was growing up, the worst seat you could have in a single bench seat pickup was the outside or door seat. Now down here in Missouri the best is the door seat, and the worst is the middle seat. But in Nebraska those who got the door seat opened gates and gates and more gates. Barbed wire gates. And back when I was little there weren't any gate openers or a leverage system to help unhook the gate and then hook it back up. You just did it by sheer muscle and grit. Wasn't any fun.

And what made it even worse was in the winter you were wearing coveralls and overshoes and gloves and a cap. You could barely walk, and now you had to get the gate open, drag it out of the way so the driver could drive through, drag it back so you can close it and then shut the gate. You were puffing by the time you got back in the pickup.

The road from gate to gate was two narrow trails that you drove down. You simply put a front wheel in each trail or sandy path, and that was the road or trail. Usually the trail went from windmill to windmill where every week or two one had to check the windmills for water and salt. The windmills usually had a 6- to 8-foot fan, which was geared so that it would run the pump rod up and down. There were leathers on the pump rod which would lift the water that ran out in the tank. In the summer, the cattle depended on the water, and in the winter one had to break ice so they could drink.

Most any four-wheel-drive would work. Many had small rigs like a Jeep or the small Broncos. Some had replaced the regular pickup bed with a flat bed. The flat beds really worked. Easy to load whatever on them and unload. Whatever was used, they weren't fancy. They were work pickups. Always carried some tools, fence pliers, a goldenrod fence stretcher, small role of barbed wire, shovel, chain, jumper cables and usually some odds and ends. Always carried a rope in case you had to rope something. Back then no one had a cellphone, so if you broke down you walked.