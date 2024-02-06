All sections
FeaturesJuly 13, 2017

Garret Robinson - Zalma High School valedictorian

Parents: Mike and Debbie Robinson Hometown: Zalma, Missouri Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University. High-school activities: Baseball, basketball, track, class president, Beta Club chapter president, speech and debate, student council president, FCCLA vice president...

Southeast Missourian
Garret Robinson is Zalma High School's 2017 valedictorian.
Garret Robinson is Zalma High School's 2017 valedictorian.

Parents: Mike and Debbie Robinson

Hometown: Zalma, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University.

High-school activities: Baseball, basketball, track, class president, Beta Club chapter president, speech and debate, student council president, FCCLA vice president.

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was talking about hunting and fishing with Ronnie Talley and Rodney Rugley.

2017 Zalma High School valedictorian - Garret Robinson
2017 Zalma High School valedictorian - Garret Robinson

Who is your role model: U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, because of his determination to never give up.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice would be, just tell people what they want to hear, then do what you were going to do anyway.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: It was OK.

Community
