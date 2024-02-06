Garret Robinson - Zalma High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was talking about hunting and fishing with Ronnie Talley and Rodney Rugley.

2017 Zalma High School valedictorian - Garret Robinson Fred Lynch

Who is your role model: U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, because of his determination to never give up.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice would be, just tell people what they want to hear, then do what you were going to do anyway.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: It was OK.