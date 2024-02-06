Garret Robinson - Zalma High School valedictorian

Parents: Mike and Debbie Robinson
Hometown: Zalma, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University.
High-school activities: Baseball, basketball, track, class president, Beta Club chapter president, speech and debate, student council president, FCCLA vice president.
Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was talking about hunting and fishing with Ronnie Talley and Rodney Rugley.
Who is your role model: U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, because of his determination to never give up.
Advice to underclassmen: My advice would be, just tell people what they want to hear, then do what you were going to do anyway.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: It was OK.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.