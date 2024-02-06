Garlic, potatoes, pumpkins and turnips

It's kind of hard to believe it's going on mid-July. I was talking to Marge and commented that the potatoes need to be dug, the onions are fixing to need to be pulled, the corn needs to be picked, and the garlic dug. Seems like summer just began and, dog gone, it's rolling on by.

If you planted garlic, then keep an eye on it. I put a reminder on my phone calendar to check the garlic the last two weeks of June and first couple weeks in July. If you wait too long to dig your garlic, all the layers of protection will dissolve around the garlic bulbs, and they will kind of decay. There seems to be a fine line between picking too early and too late.

Look at the leaves and the stem going down in the ground. If the leaves are browning up and the stem is turning brown and beginning to die, it's time to either check it or dig it. You can try pulling the garlic bulb, but I wouldn't. I'd dig. This way you won't bruise the garlic bulb. When dug up, check the bulb. If you can see the garlic cloves, I'd proceed to dig it all. Marge and I dug quite a bit of ours. After digging, I tie six to eight garlic stems together and hang in the shop to dry.

When the potato plant is beginning to die and brown up, I'd think about digging the potato plant. I usually run the shovel, and Marge pulls on the plant. When we do this, most of the time the potatoes hang on to the plant, and it works better for us. Be careful not to bruise the potatoes by throwing them or bumping them. We dig ours and leave them for several days in our garden carts in the shade to dry.