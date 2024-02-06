Gardening tidbits

For a number of years now, we have grown our gardens for several reasons. We both enjoy gardening for one thing. It is really enjoyable watching the plants go from little bitty to pumping out veggies or fruit. We both enjoy eating fresh produce from the garden, especially me and Dutchess. Marge has a hard time eating fresh produce. But we also have grown fruit and veggies to sell at farmer's markets. It has been fun growing the goodies to sell and share with others who simply can't grow their own any more.

It is our intention to grow some to sell at farmer's markets this year, but not like the years in the past. We don't want to spend the whole summer growing and gardening and going to the market. We do want to grow a few different goodies just for the fun of it. Many years ago we grew peanuts and produced a few, but it was mainly from luck. This year I ordered a pound of raw peanuts, so we are going to give it a shot.

I had initially thought of planting the peanuts in plastic mulch which forms a weed barrier, Weeds are our No. 1 enemy. If garden crops grew like weeds, all we'd have to have is a couple plants of every kind, and we'd have plenty. Garden goodies don't grow like weeds, Weeds are awful. So I thought of putting down the plastic mulch, burning a small hole to plant through every 18 inches or so apart and being almost weed free. But I don't think this will work.

Sounds like peanuts come up and form a kind of canopy over the ground, and the lower stems root as they grow, and it is these new rootings that form the peanuts. Kind of like sweet potatoes. As a sweet potato grows the branches root down and sometimes form little sweet potatoes. So in essence my plastic mulch idea won't work like I thought. I do think I'm going to plant in the plastic mulch, but when the peanut plant begins to spread out and grow I'll simply remove the plastic mulch. I may try this. One thing about some ideas is they may work and then they might be a flop. Guess we'll find out. If we are afraid of failing, we won't do anything. Take a chance and give it a shot.

We dropped our taxes off, and our accountant said she was planting potatoes Wednesday, which was St. Patrick' Day. Some of my friends plant by traditional sayings, and some plant by the different phases of the moon. As for me I usually plant when I have the time. Who knows what the best way is.