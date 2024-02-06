Gardening through difficult weather

This has been a kind of weird spring here in Southeast Missouri. Up to just this past week, it has really been cool. Days have been in the 50s and 60s and nights in the 40s. Some plants like the cooler weather, but some really don't. I drove through where we usually have a good stand of grass that we bale for the steers, and it was thin and short. Too cool of weather and too dry. Both affect the grass but also the gardens.

Cool-season crops such as cabbage or broccoli and such really like the cool days and nights. We got our cabbage and broccoli planted during the cooler weather, so it's doing pretty good. We have high tunnels but the cool crops we plant outdoors so they are affected by the weather. We did plant some of our Chinese cabbage and kohlrabi in a high tunnel but it has done exceptionally well. With the weather being cool both day and nights the tunnels haven't heated up like normal. We also got some of our kohlrabi planted outdoors, so it's doing well.

Back about the first part of April we planted some tomatoes in one of the high tunnels, matter of fact about 75 tomato plants. Probably 25 or so were Stupice. All of these tomatoes have bloomed and put on tomatoes with some of them ready to turn red, which I've been expecting. Since they were in the high tunnels they have been considerably warmer than tomatoes planted outdoors. They have had a temperature range of from 55 to 80 degrees. Perfect growing conditions for tomatoes.

Those who planted tomatoes outdoors have had their tomatoes go from low 40s at night up to 75 or so in the day. Good conditions for the tomato to root and grow and develop, but not so good for putting on fruit. Tomatoes will blossom up and get flowers at most temperatures, but if the night time temps get down to 55 or below they will drop the blossoms. Disappointing, but that's the way tomatoes work. Looking at the 10-day forecast, we have hot days coming and warm nights. Perfect to get your tomatoes blossomed up and growing tomatoes.