Gardening the end of March

By Rennie Phillips

I can hardly believe we are but a week or so away from the first of April. We have had a cold and wet winter, but for the past couple of weeks it seems like we have warmed up and are finally drying up as well. I wore my muck boots all day a few days ago and didn't get any mud on them. Kind of unreal with all the rain we've had this winter.

Our last frost here in Scott City is somewhere from the middle to end of April. We normally can keep an eye on the 10-day forecast so about the middle of April we can safely plant most of our frost prone crops like tomatoes and such. If you aren't sure when your average last frost date is, Google the grow zone for your ZIP code. This will list your grow zone which will determine your average last frost in the Spring as well as your average first frost in the Fall. Both of these dates are important when planning your garden.

However, some garden goodies can be planted even now, knowing we will have some cold weather later this spring. Now is the time to plant lettuce if you haven't already. Also, peas need to be planted. Some scatter lettuce seed on the snow and then when the snow melts the lettuce is planted. Plant your peas as early as you can from March on if you so desire. Both lettuce and peas seem to be able to handle cold weather.

Now is the time to buy and plant your broccoli, cabbage, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. These are all cole crops and can be planted or set out four to six weeks before your last frost date. With all the cold we had this spring I'm behind. I got most of my cole crops started, but they are small. I have a hard time growing broccoli so I usually buy all of our broccoli plants. Carrots can be planted two to three weeks before the last frost so they can be planted now as well. Onions as well. I ordered all of my onion plants this year and am having them delivered around the first of April.

We were dropping our taxes off the other day and was asked if we had planted our potatoes on St. Patrick's Day. I had to admit I hadn't. We'll probably wait till about the end of March or first part of April. The ground is really cold and I don't believe they would come up very well. You can plant your potatoes and corn a week or two before the last frost date, but I usually wait until about the last frost date to plant mine. Some of the new super sweet hybrid corn like the ground to be warm.