GARDENING: Good corn taste is in the genes

The taste of sweet corn in the market has, to many palates, gotten better and better over the years. The taste of sweet corn that I grow is the same every year.

Still, my taste buds tell me that my corn tastes best.

It's not from having a green thumb or a site particularly congenial to sweet corn; it's all in the sweet corn's genes.

Those good genes reside in the variety Golden Bantam, which debuted in 1902 and is, as far as I'm concerned, the tastiest corn there is. Seventy-five years ago, just about everyone would have agreed with me. When E.L. Coy sent the Burpee Seed Company those first 2 quarts of Golden Bantam seed, he also sent along a note that read, "You now have the very sweetest and richest corn ever known."

Historical acclaim for Golden Bantam

U.P. Hedrick wrote in "The Corns of New York" (1934) that Golden Bantam "has been for several years the most popular sweet corn for all purposes. The name has been so thoroughly impregnated in the minds of growers and consumers that many of them will not accept anything else."

Golden Bantam erased a prevailing prejudice against yellow corns, which had been associated with livestock feeds.

Despite present and past rave reviews, Golden Bantam corn is neither as sweet nor as tender as what you'll pick up these days off market shelves or at farmers' markets. What Golden Bantam has going for it is flavor; each chewy kernel is packed with sweet, rich, old-fashioned corn flavor.